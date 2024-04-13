Dylan Lugris named recipient of the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. Junior Dylan Lugris (Buffalo, NY) received the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award from the Hockey Humanitarian Foundation during a ceremony at the RiverCentre in Saint Paul at the Men's Frozen Four on Friday evening.

Lugris is the 29th winner of the award, the 14th Division I man to win the award and the fourth man from a Big Ten school to be honored. He was recognized at the NCAA Men's Frozen Four awards ceremonies on Friday night, alongside the recipients of the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award, the Mike Richter Award and the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

The Buffalo, New York native was one of five finalists who were all recognized for the first time in their respective careers Henk Kempf (Wilmette, Illinois) from Cornell and Jack Quinn (Lancaster, Massachusetts) from LIU along with a few women's hockey student-athletes in Rice zt (Daysland, Alberta) from Merrimack and Sarah Thompson (Ottawa, Ontario) from Syracuse.

“First, I would like to recognize and congratulate the other nominees for their contributions to their local and global communities this year. Being part of this group is an incredible honor. I am truly grateful to have been recognized as a Hockey Humanitarian,” said Lugris. “I didn't do this for the award, but I am very proud that sled hockey is growing and getting the recognition it deserves. The Coyotes hold a special place in our program hearts and we look forward to continuing this relationship for years to come. come.”

The award is presented annually to college hockey's top citizen, a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team, but also to the community at large through volunteer leadership.

Lugris wasted little time in getting involved in the local State College community when he arrived in Hockey Valley in January 2021. Almost immediately, Dylan formed a bond with the local sled hockey organization, the State College Coyotes. Dylan began attending weekly practices and eventually acquired teammates as he learned more and more about the sport of sled hockey and the Coyotes organization.

In an effort to make a difference for a struggling organization, which practiced only once a week and did not participate in actual competition, Dylan came up with the idea of ​​the Penn State Sled Hockey Classic last January. His mission is to grow the game of hockey while bringing awareness and knowledge to the sport of sled hockey and to provide the Coyotes with the resources necessary for organizational growth and competition.

The idea was a charity sled hockey match between the Coyotes and the Penn State men's hockey team at Pegula Ice Arena in front of Penn State's passionate fan base. The event is led by Dylan with the help of his Penn State teammates, from the planning and organization through the execution of the event itself. Every aspect of the event is handled by a member of the Penn State men's ice hockey team.

Since the first Penn State Sled Hockey Classic in February 2023 to date, the Coyotes have more than doubled in roster size and are proud members of the Northeast Sled Hockey League competing in multiple games per month, thanks in large part to the nearly $50,000 Dylan and his Penn State teammates have been raising money for the Coyotes organization over the past year. Dylan and his teammates are excited to continue the growth of the event in the coming years as it is now a winter staple within the Hockey Valley community.

Penn State head coach Guy Gadowsky a 24-year veteran of the collegiate coaching field, is no stranger to the Hockey Humanitarian Award as he is now the only head coach to schedule multiple Hockey Humanitarian recipients, while Lugris joins former Princeton forward Eric Leroux, the winner of the 2006 Hockey Humanitarian Award.

“The Hockey Humanitarian Award is a great award, it is an award created because of the hockey culture and community involvement associated with the sport, and for Penn State Hockey in particular Dylan Lugris It is a huge honor to be part of this award,” said the head coach Guy Gadowsky . “I am very proud of Dylan, I am very proud of the team, I am very proud of this community and I am very proud that our program can be associated with this great award.”

On Friday evening, the Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation presented Lugris, along with Coyotes co-founders DJ and Alexis Wilson and team captain Sara Becker, with a check for $3,000. The other four finalists each received $500 for their respective charities. These HHA Foundation donations are made possible by the generous support of the awards partners and donors.

For more information about the price, visit www.hockeyhumanitarian.org.