Sports
Dylan Lugris named recipient of the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. Junior Dylan Lugris (Buffalo, NY) received the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award from the Hockey Humanitarian Foundation during a ceremony at the RiverCentre in Saint Paul at the Men's Frozen Four on Friday evening.
Lugris is the 29th winner of the award, the 14th Division I man to win the award and the fourth man from a Big Ten school to be honored. He was recognized at the NCAA Men's Frozen Four awards ceremonies on Friday night, alongside the recipients of the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award, the Mike Richter Award and the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.
The Buffalo, New York native was one of five finalists who were all recognized for the first time in their respective careers Henk Kempf (Wilmette, Illinois) from Cornell and Jack Quinn (Lancaster, Massachusetts) from LIU along with a few women's hockey student-athletes in Rice zt (Daysland, Alberta) from Merrimack and Sarah Thompson (Ottawa, Ontario) from Syracuse.
“First, I would like to recognize and congratulate the other nominees for their contributions to their local and global communities this year. Being part of this group is an incredible honor. I am truly grateful to have been recognized as a Hockey Humanitarian,” said Lugris. “I didn't do this for the award, but I am very proud that sled hockey is growing and getting the recognition it deserves. The Coyotes hold a special place in our program hearts and we look forward to continuing this relationship for years to come. come.”
The award is presented annually to college hockey's top citizen, a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team, but also to the community at large through volunteer leadership.
Lugris wasted little time in getting involved in the local State College community when he arrived in Hockey Valley in January 2021. Almost immediately, Dylan formed a bond with the local sled hockey organization, the State College Coyotes. Dylan began attending weekly practices and eventually acquired teammates as he learned more and more about the sport of sled hockey and the Coyotes organization.
In an effort to make a difference for a struggling organization, which practiced only once a week and did not participate in actual competition, Dylan came up with the idea of the Penn State Sled Hockey Classic last January. His mission is to grow the game of hockey while bringing awareness and knowledge to the sport of sled hockey and to provide the Coyotes with the resources necessary for organizational growth and competition.
The idea was a charity sled hockey match between the Coyotes and the Penn State men's hockey team at Pegula Ice Arena in front of Penn State's passionate fan base. The event is led by Dylan with the help of his Penn State teammates, from the planning and organization through the execution of the event itself. Every aspect of the event is handled by a member of the Penn State men's ice hockey team.
Since the first Penn State Sled Hockey Classic in February 2023 to date, the Coyotes have more than doubled in roster size and are proud members of the Northeast Sled Hockey League competing in multiple games per month, thanks in large part to the nearly $50,000 Dylan and his Penn State teammates have been raising money for the Coyotes organization over the past year. Dylan and his teammates are excited to continue the growth of the event in the coming years as it is now a winter staple within the Hockey Valley community.
Penn State head coach Guy Gadowskya 24-year veteran of the collegiate coaching field, is no stranger to the Hockey Humanitarian Award as he is now the only head coach to schedule multiple Hockey Humanitarian recipients, while Lugris joins former Princeton forward Eric Leroux, the winner of the 2006 Hockey Humanitarian Award.
“The Hockey Humanitarian Award is a great award, it is an award created because of the hockey culture and community involvement associated with the sport, and for Penn State Hockey in particular Dylan LugrisIt is a huge honor to be part of this award,” said the head coach Guy Gadowsky. “I am very proud of Dylan, I am very proud of the team, I am very proud of this community and I am very proud that our program can be associated with this great award.”
On Friday evening, the Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation presented Lugris, along with Coyotes co-founders DJ and Alexis Wilson and team captain Sara Becker, with a check for $3,000. The other four finalists each received $500 for their respective charities. These HHA Foundation donations are made possible by the generous support of the awards partners and donors.
For more information about the price, visit www.hockeyhumanitarian.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2024/4/12/dylan-lugris-named-hockey-humanitarian-award-recipient.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dylan Lugris named recipient of the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award
- OHA study finds no link between COVID-19 vaccine and cardiac death
- Kangana Ranaut says Indians should have no identity: 'We are all Narendra Modi'
- After at the Palace, Jokowi Eid in Medan
- Doodle celebrating Dr. Martha Bernal
- Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha inaugurates new Kalyan Jewelers showroom in Angul
- Men's tennis continues its winning streak with a 7-0 shutout against Panthers
- President of Rotary International to visit Maui | News, Sports, Jobs
- Imran Khan Party: Pakistani opposition alliance to launch nationwide campaign against government
- Playlist alert! 10 Bollywood Songs for Summer
- Maidaan Day 2 box office collection: Despite holiday weekend, Ajay Devgns' sports drama struggles to cross Rs 10 crore mark | Bollywood News
- College football spring games 2024: Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee lead-laden displays