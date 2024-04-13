Elon Bats Rock Pride wins on Friday





Next game: Hofstra 04-13-2024 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON April 13 (Sat) / 4:00 PM Hofstra Elon, NC The Elon Phoenix (12-21, 2-8) put together a 16-run, 16-hit performance in a win Friday night over the Hofstra Pride (11-21, 3-7) at Latham Park. Elon bounced back after a tough road trip to win game one of the three-game series, 16-7. Kenny Mallory put together a four-hit, six-RBI night at the plate to finish three short in the cycle. Alex Duffey And Charlie Granatell both had three hits with a double apiece. Justin Szestowicki And Ryan Sprock both finished with a pair of hits, with Szestowicki putting the game out of reach with a two-run home run. HOW IT HAPPENED Nolan Stranger got the start for the Phoenix, his first Friday start of the season. He came out of the first inning with a pair of strikeouts to take the Pride away.

got the start for the Phoenix, his first Friday start of the season. He came out of the first inning with a pair of strikeouts to take the Pride away. Elon took an early lead with two runs in the first inning. Connor Offshack hit a point home Alex Duffey hit a double against the center field wall and immediately registered 107 miles per hour.

hit a point home hit a double against the center field wall and immediately registered 107 miles per hour. Hofstra bounced back to tie the score in the top of the second before Elon would regain the lead in the bottom half.

After Szestowicki reached on an error and a Tank Yaghoubi walk, Kenny Mallory Jr. puts three runs on the board with one swing with an opposite-field home run.

walk, puts three runs on the board with one swing with an opposite-field home run. Mallory Jr. would help score more runs in the third inning. After an RBI single by Szestowicki, Mallory Jr. finding the left field grass for a double that would score two more runs. The double gave Mallory five RBIs in the first three innings of the game.

Hofstra reached Straniero again in the fourth and scored three points, pushing the six-point lead to three.

The lead became two in the fifth inning, but a crucial double play was forced Liam Dabagian limited the Hofstra damages.

limited the Hofstra damages. Elon got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth. Szestowicki put a hanging slider into the left field trees to put Elon within 10 runs on the day and take a four-run lead.

The Phoenix blew the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning. Following a Charlie Granatell leadoff double, the Phoenix would bring Granatell around on a hit-by-pitch and then add two more runs on an RBI single by Ryan Sprock . Elon drove in three more runs, all on a walk, to end the inning with six runs and a 16-6 lead.

leadoff double, the Phoenix would bring Granatell around on a hit-by-pitch and then add two more runs on an RBI single by . Elon drove in three more runs, all on a walk, to end the inning with six runs and a 16-6 lead. Hofstra would only counter with a solo home run in the eighth inning before Kolby Pascarelli closed out the match and held on for a 16-7 Elon win. COMMENTS AND STATISTICS Nolan Stranger made the first Friday start of his Elon career. Straniero pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs, striking out five and walking none.

made the first Friday start of his Elon career. Straniero pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs, striking out five and walking none. Sam Nomura picked up the win for his two-inning effort out of the bullpen. Nomura allowed a single hit while striking out.

picked up the win for his two-inning effort out of the bullpen. Nomura allowed a single hit while striking out. Elon struck out nine while walking a batter in the eighth inning.

Kenny Mallory Jr. collected a career-high six RBIs in the win. He is the first Phoenix since Garrett Stonehouse in the 2018 season to accumulate multiple RBI games of more than five in a season. Mallory Jr. also compiled his 15 e multi-hit performance of the season and his third with four hits.

collected a career-high six RBIs in the win. He is the first Phoenix since Garrett Stonehouse in the 2018 season to accumulate multiple RBI games of more than five in a season. Mallory Jr. also compiled his 15 multi-hit performance of the season and his third with four hits. Justin Szestowicki put his second career home run into the trees over the left field fence on Friday. Szestowicki finished with a career-high three RBIs and four runs scored.

put his second career home run into the trees over the left field fence on Friday. Szestowicki finished with a career-high three RBIs and four runs scored. Charlie Granatell putting together a resilient, multi-hit performance. Granatell finished 3-for-6 with two runs and an RBI.

putting together a resilient, multi-hit performance. Granatell finished 3-for-6 with two runs and an RBI. Alex Duffey hit a double to center field in the first inning to extend the early lead. Duffey finished with a three-hit day, scoring twice and driving in two runs.

hit a double to center field in the first inning to extend the early lead. Duffey finished with a three-hit day, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Ryan Sprock broke out of its CAA slump with a two-hit night against the Pride. Sprock singled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice.

broke out of its CAA slump with a two-hit night against the Pride. Sprock singled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice. The win Friday marks the third straight win in the series for the Phoenix and marks win number 848 for the head coach Mike Kennedy . NEXT ONE The Phoenix continues the weekend series and homestand tomorrow. First pitch against the Pride is at 4 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elonphoenix.com/news/2024/4/12/baseball-elon-bats-rock-pride-pitching-in-friday-win.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos