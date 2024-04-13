Dalton girls, Creek and Christian Heritage boys enter tennis playoffs as region champions | Local sports





The field is set for the 2024 GHSA Tennis State Championship Tournament, and three teams from Whitfield County will be in the hunt for a state title as region champions. The Dalton High girls, Christian Heritage boys and Coahulla Creek boys all won their respective region championships to earn the top seed for the region in the playoffs and home field advantage through two rounds of playoff action. The Dalton High girls captured the Region 7-5A title after entering the region tournament as the second seed. Dalton defeated Cartersville in the semifinals to advance to the championship game. The Lady Catamounts defeated top seed Calhoun in the finals to take the championship. Dalton will host Northside in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs next week. If the Catamounts win, they will play the winner of a first-round match between Villa Rica and Jefferson. Christian Heritage took first place in Region 7-A DII for boys, edging past second-seeded Bowdon. The Lions take the top seed for the region in the A DII playoffs and receive a bye in the first round, as Region 6 did not have enough competing teams to send a fourth team to the playoffs. In the second round, the Lions will play the winner of a match between Wilkinson County and Lake Oconee Academy. Coahulla Creek won the Region 6-3A boys tournament, defeating Bremen to take the title. The Colts get Pickens, the fourth-seeded team from Region 7-3A in the first round. With a win, Creek would host either Stephens County or Cedar Grove in the second round. Several more local teams qualified to hunt for the state championships, which will be held May 11 in Rome. And DI While the Christian Heritage boys captured a region title, the Lady Lions are also headed to the playoffs on the girls side. Christian Heritage, the defending Class A DII champion, is the second seed in Region 7-A DII and will host Furlow Charter in the first round. The Lady Lions finished second in the region behind Bowdon. 2A Both Murray County and North Murray are headed to the Class 2A state tennis playoffs. Murray finished second in Region 7-2A, while North Murray placed third, both finishing behind region champion Model. Murray County will host North Cobb Christian at home in the first round of the playoffs, while North Murray will be on the road to play Walker in Marietta. The North Murrays girls are also headed to the Class 2A playoffs after taking third place in Region 7-2A. North Murray will travel to play Mount Paran Christian in the first round of the playoffs. 3A In addition to the region champion Coahulla Creek boys, the Creek girls qualified for the Class 3A playoffs by taking the third seed in Region 6-3A. The Lady Colts will travel to play Dawson County in the first round of the state playoffs. 4A The Northwest Whitfield boys finished as the third-seeded team out of Region 7-4A and will head to Holy Innocents in Atlanta in a Class 4A first-round first-round match. The Lady Bruins of Northwest Whitfield secured the fourth seed in Region 7-4A and clinched a spot in the state playoff. Northwest travels to top-seeded Westminster in Atlanta in the first round. 5A Daltons boys will join the girls team in reaching the Class 5A playoffs as well. Dalton finished third in Region 7-5A and will travel to Chattahoochee for the first round of the playoffs.

