Women's golf completes first day of CAA Championships





SOUTHPORT, NC North Carolina A&T is in eighth place after Friday's first day of the 2024 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Women's Golf Championships, which was played on the par-72, 6,013-yard The Reverse Club St. James course. UNC Wilmington leads the championship tournament after Day 1, shooting a 20-over 308. The College of Charleston is one shot off the lead, and Campbell and Delaware are tied for third place at 24-over-312. The Aggies scored a Round 1, 47-over 335. Freshman Paris Fieldings led the Aggies by shooting a 6-over 78. She is tied for eleventh with Simone Senk of William & Mary and Kanokwan Ngamwong of Elon. A&T sophomores Tori Mouton is tied for eighth place and is 14th after shooting a 7-over 79 on Friday. Fieldings and Mouton follow first-day leaders Alisa Khokhlova of Delaware and Malu Brinker of UNCW. Both ladies shot a 2-over 74. Monmouth's Ava Lozito is one shot away from the lead at 3-over 75. Fieldings' day got off to a great start. She birdied the par-4, 362-yard 10th. A bogey on 11 brought Fieldings back to even par before she parred the next two holes. A string of three straight bogeys put Fieldings at 3-over going to the par-5, 500-yard 17th. She carded pars at the 17th and 18th before birdieing the par-4, 363-yard No. 1 to move to 2-over. Over her next four holes, Fieldings carded three bogeys and a par to sit at 5-over. She parried the sixth and seventh for an interesting end to her day. She posted a triple bogey on the par-4, 353-yard eighth, but reached the par-4, 252-yard ninth and ended her day with the 78. Mouton also had an eagle on Friday. It happened on the par-5, 510-yard 12th after she started her round at No. 10. The Eagle brought Mouton to even par before four consecutive bogeys at 16, 17, 18, and No. 1 put her at 4- about . After a par on No. 2, she recorded her first birdie of the day, a four on the par-5, 498-yard No. 3. The rest of her round included four pars and two double bogeys. Junior Kennedy Lee finished tied for 35th after shooting a Round 1 84. She carded one birdie during the round, a three on the par-4, 343-yard 18th. To graduate Jayla Rogers and freshmen Sofia Fernando played for the Aggies on Friday. Both ladies hit 94. Fernando will be the first to tee up Aggie on Saturday. Fernando will tee off at number 10 at 9.20am. Rogers, Lee, Mouton and Fieldings will follow, each 10 minutes apart.

