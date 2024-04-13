A look inside the big wedding of cricket star Aliya Riaz and commentator Ali Younis – Culture





Pakistani all-rounder Aliya Riaz and cricket commentator Ali Younis, younger brother of former captain Waqar Younis, have tied the knot. The picturesque ceremony, held at a private farmhouse in Lahore, marks the beginning of a new inning for the couple. The affair, which took place against the backdrop of Lahore's rich cultural heritage, was nothing short of spectacular. Nida Dar, Anam Amin and Iram Javed, along with other veteran players, lent their blessings to Riaz and Younis. Notable figures from the cricket fraternity including Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Yousuf and Ramiz Raja were also spotted at the ceremony, highlighting the inclusive spirit that pervades the sport. Javed shared clips from the wedding on her Instagram, as well as a vlog about the festivities. The vlogging features the couple's nikkah ceremony, behind-the-scenes banter, Babar Azam's entry, dancing and more. Dar, captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, also shared photos from the wedding, one with the entire cricket family. She also shared photos with the girls and a video showing both captains, herself and Azam, in one frame. Riaz looked exquisite in a beige lehenga choli with intricate silver embroidery. Ali wore an off-white shalwar kurta with a beige vest to match his bride. The duo looked adorable, to say the least. Hailed as the best all-rounder of the Pakistan women's team, Riaz has made a name for himself in the cricketing annals. With a stellar record of 62 one-day internationals and 83 T-20 matches, she has consistently performed on the world stage. Her memorable performances in tournaments such as the 2018 ICC Womens World Twenty20 and the 2020 ICC Womens T-20 World Cup have earned her global admiration and respect. On the other hand, Ali brings his expertise and passion for the game to the forefront as a leading commentator. Known for his insightful commentary and astute analysis, he enriches the cricketing experience for audiences around the world. Most recently, he was part of the PSL 2024 commentary team. Riaz and Ali got engaged earlier this month in an intimate ceremony attended by family.

