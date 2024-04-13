



CLINTON, SC Anchored by a three-touchdown performance from the incoming second-year quarterback Colin Hurst (two passing TDs along with another of the rushing variety), the blue squad of the Presbyterian College football team outlasted a spirited, white-clad unit by a final score of 21-19 under the lights of Bailey Memorial Stadium on Friday. Head coach is a strong candidate for the most gripping spring game the Blue Hose has shown Steve Englehart (awaiting year three at the helm) staged a 48-minute match that stayed within a 14-point span from start to finish. Forward with eight and the shortened 4 ine Although Team Blue saw that margin further reduced, it preserved the win by blocking a Team White field goal attempt with 4:12 left, a move that would have influenced the outcome for a White win. Presbyterian has officially announced its fall schedule for the university's 112e football team yesterday, and are now turning their attention to upcoming summer practices for Englehart's third season, which begins on August 29. Coach Englehart's thoughts “Tonight was a great ending to our spring schedule,” said Englehart, who led PC to a three-win turnaround last fall that saw three All-PFL first teamers return to contention in 2024. “There were a lot of explosive plays for our guys tonight, and they were excited to compete against each other. I thought all of our quarterbacks played extremely well, as did our more experienced defensive players who have been a key part of this program for a while been. few years now.” “This match was a nice taste of what we will see when the new season is around the corner.” First half; Team Blue leads 14-7 A five meter cage from Hurst to junior Wyatt Hodges broke open the evening's scoring with nearly seven minutes elapsed, capped off by a successful PAT from Phil Steele Freshman All-American kicker Mack Mikko . At the 3:08 mark of the opening period, Team White evened the odds with thanks Jacob Deller who returned a blocked field goal 78 yards in the other direction for a special teams TD. Hurst was responsible for the decisive score at the 4:03 clip of the 2NL stanza, converted in the red zone on a designed QB rush. End of 3rd; Team Blue leads 21-13 At the half, Team Blue was on top with seven points and found its largest lead (21-7) when Hurst struck again from 10 yards out towards the tight end. Nathan Levicki . Three minutes later, Team White responded with a 28-meter connection Warner Bush Unpleasant Hunter Satterfield although unsuccessful on the follow-up kick to make the new count 21-13. 4e Quarter; Team Blue perseveres With 10:17 left on the ticker, Bush recorded his second passing touchdown of the evening on the longest scoring play from scrimmage: a 38-yard arc to newbie Jamari Haynes . Team White now trailed and opted for a two-point conversion attempt, but were thwarted by Team Blue's solid D. Once again within scoring range with the game on the line, Team White's comeback bid was denied with a 44-yard field goal attempt that was obstructed. That allowed Team Blue to hold on to the final decision of 21-19, closing the book on Presby's spring seeding.

