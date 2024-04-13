Sports
Top 25 men's college hockey players earn distinction as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for 2023-24 season – College Hockey
Fifteen different schools will honor players as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for the 2023-2024 season.
The top 25 hockey players in the country were announced tonight during Friday Night at the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Thirteen of the winners came from this year's Frozen Four semifinalists: Boston College (5), Denver (3), Michigan (3) and Boston University (2).
First Team East
Jacob Fowler, FR, Boston College, goalkeeper
Lane Hutson, SO, Boston University, Defense
Ryan Ufko, JR, UMass, Defense
Macklin Celebrini, FR, Boston University, Onward
Cutter Gauthier, SO, Boston College, forward
Will Smith, FR, Boston College, Forward
First team West
Kaidan Mbereko, SO, Colorado College, goalkeeper
Zeev Buium, FR, Denver, Defense
Seamus Casey, SO, Michigan, Defense
Jackson Blake, SO, North Dakota, forward
Gavin Brindley, SO, Michigan, forward
Jack Devine, JR, Denver, forward
Second team East
Ian Shane, JR, Cornell, goalkeeper
Gianfranco Cassaro, GR, Rochester Institute of Technology, Defense
John Prokop, SO, Union, Defense
Collin Graf, JR, Quinnipiac, forward
Ryan Leonard, FR, Boston College, Forward
Liam McLinskey, JR, Holy Cross, forward
Gabe Perreault, FR, Boston College, Forward
Second team West
Kyle McClellan, SR, Wisconsin, goalkeeper
Dylan Anhorn, GR, St. Cloud State, Defense
Artyom Levshunov, FR, Michigan State, Defense
Noah Laba, SO, Colorado College, Vooruit
Rutger McGroarty, SO, Michigan, forward
Massimo Rizzo, JR, Denver, forward
|
Sources
2/ https://www.uscho.com/2024/04/12/top-25-mens-college-hockey-players-earn-distinction-as-ccm-ahca-hockey-all-americans-for-2023-24-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top 25 men's college hockey players earn distinction as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for 2023-24 season – College Hockey
- Caitlin Clark gets fancy and dazzles in red dress to win Wooden Award
- When Bollywood actor Om Prakash received his first film offer at a wedding
- SLU ends regular season with 5-2 loss at UNO
- Boris Johnson: don't throw climate commitments in the trash to ensure financial accessibility
- President Jokowi continues to strengthen cross-party relations after elections
- Petrified non-doms ready to flee Britain over Labour's tax plans, experts say | taxes and spending
- IPL 2024: Jos Buttler reveals the Bollywood actor he would like to see in his biopic
- Team Blue defeats Team White in the annual spring football match
- Levis Jeans, Cowboy Boots and More Western Fashion for Under $50 at Amazon
- New CT test reduces need for invasive arterial treatments
- AP-NORC poll shows many say Biden and Trump have done more harm than good, but for different reasons