Top 25 men's college hockey players earn distinction as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for 2023-24 season – College Hockey





Fifteen different schools will honor players as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for the 2023-2024 season. The top 25 hockey players in the country were announced tonight during Friday Night at the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota. Thirteen of the winners came from this year's Frozen Four semifinalists: Boston College (5), Denver (3), Michigan (3) and Boston University (2). First Team East

Jacob Fowler, FR, Boston College, goalkeeper

Lane Hutson, SO, Boston University, Defense

Ryan Ufko, JR, UMass, Defense

Macklin Celebrini, FR, Boston University, Onward

Cutter Gauthier, SO, Boston College, forward

Will Smith, FR, Boston College, Forward First team West

Kaidan Mbereko, SO, Colorado College, goalkeeper

Zeev Buium, FR, Denver, Defense

Seamus Casey, SO, Michigan, Defense

Jackson Blake, SO, North Dakota, forward

Gavin Brindley, SO, Michigan, forward

Jack Devine, JR, Denver, forward Second team East

Ian Shane, JR, Cornell, goalkeeper

Gianfranco Cassaro, GR, Rochester Institute of Technology, Defense

John Prokop, SO, Union, Defense

Collin Graf, JR, Quinnipiac, forward

Ryan Leonard, FR, Boston College, Forward

Liam McLinskey, JR, Holy Cross, forward

Gabe Perreault, FR, Boston College, Forward Second team West

Kyle McClellan, SR, Wisconsin, goalkeeper

Dylan Anhorn, GR, St. Cloud State, Defense

Artyom Levshunov, FR, Michigan State, Defense

Noah Laba, SO, Colorado College, Vooruit

Rutger McGroarty, SO, Michigan, forward

Massimo Rizzo, JR, Denver, forward

