The military turns to the United Football League to handle recruitment





The Army has announced it will partner with the United Football League, a nascent alternative to the National Football League, as the service looks to score a touchdown on the recruiting front after struggling to achieve its goals in recent years. The UFL, created from a merger of the United States Football League and the XFL, began its inaugural season in March. Featuring eight teams ranging from San Antonio, Texas, to Detroit, Michigan, the two football conferences will play a 10-game regular season. Under the sponsorship, an army logo will be seen on all match jerseys and on the 50-yard line, according to a statement out of the competition earlier this month. Recruiters will also be present at several competitions, Col. Dave Butler, an Army spokesman, told Military Times. This deal was initially met with much skepticism. Over the past 15 months, we have reduced costs and increased value to the Army, Butler said. Like the Army's other high-profile, national partnerships, the UFL partnership allows the Army to connect with a broader audience across platforms so that Americans can learn more about the opportunities of military service, Laura DeFrancisco of the Army Army corporate marketing agency to Military Times. in a statement. As the Army tries to reach the end zone based on its end strength, officials and leaders recognize that the fledgling spring sports league could provide an opportunity to attract potential soldiers. The current one-year deal, worth about $9 million, will give the military a regular opportunity to spread its message across a wide net, thanks to broadcast partners like Fox and Disney, a person familiar with the matter told Military Times. Our reach is quite broad, Russ Brandon, president and CEO of the UFL, told Military Times. RELATED The army does no stranger to high-profile deals in the sports world to appeal to potential newcomers about the benefits and value of services. But it has also faced challenges in the past, including last year when the arrest of actor Jonathan Majors, star of the revived Be all you can be campaign, prompted the military to revamp its advertising ahead of the final games of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, known as March Madness. An investigation released in Novemberr by Rand recommended an 80% increase in television advertising spending for the military, finding the spending to be relatively more cost-effective than offering bonuses. Update: This story has been updated after publication to include a statement from Col. Dave Butler, an Army spokesman. Jonathan is a writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times. Follow him on Twitter @lehrfeld_media

