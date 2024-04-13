How to watch the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 online: schedule and live stream of tennis tournaments





The first major red clay event of the 2024 calendar is underway in Monaco. During the 117th edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters, one of the oldest and most picturesque tournaments, the best tennis players in the world prepare for the ultimate showdown at Roland Garros, and even the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. Watch Monte Carlo Free on Fubo World number 1 Novak Djokovic returns to action after missing the Miami opened last month, and today advances to the quarter-finals against Alex de Minaur. Surprising news: Indian Wells winner Carlos Alcaraz announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing from the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters due to a right arm injury. Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev were eliminated in the singles on Thursday. Australian Open and Miami Open champion Jannik Sinner seems to be the player to beat this season. Don't miss any of the action this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters. How to watch the Monte Carlo Masters without cable The 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters will be broadcast on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the entire tennis tournament is with a subscription to live TV streaming on FuboTV. With FuboTV's sports-oriented live TV streaming service, you get access to Tennis Channel and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer offers a free seven-day trial straight away. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Monte-Carlo Masters for free. You can also watch the Mote-Carlo Masters Hulu + Live TV. To watch Tennis Channel with Hulu + Live TV, you'll need the Sports add-on, which costs $9.99 per month on top of the base subscription price of $76.99 per month. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. On which channel can the Monte-Carlo Masters be seen? The Monte-Carlo Masters will be broadcast live on Tennis Channel. Monte Carlo Masters 2024 schedule The Monte-Carlo Masters is the first of three Masters events on red clay for the ATP Tour. The competition in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin is only for male players and is not part of the WTA Tour. Monday April 8 First Round – 5am ET Tuesday April 9 First and Second Rounds – 5am ET Wednesday April 10 Second and Third Rounds – 5am ET Thursday April 11 Third round – 5am ET Friday April 12 Quarterfinals – 5am ET Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Karen Khachanov at 5pm ET

Holger Rune vs. Jannik Sinner at 7am ET

Novak Djokovic vs.…Alex de Minaur at 8:20am ET

Ugo Humbert vs. Casper Ruud at 9:40 a.m. ET Saturday April 13 Semifinals – 7:30 AM ET Jannik Sinner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at 7:30 am ET

TBD at 9:30am ET Sunday April 14 End – 9am ET RELATED CONTENT:

