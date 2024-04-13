How the Army struck a deal with UFL Football and The Rock despite questions about the value of the sponsorship

The Army struck a major sponsorship deal with the little-known United Football League, or UFL, the upstart minor league alternative to the NFL, after internal reviews of the idea found the investment was unlikely to bring in new recruits in a meaningful way. to documents obtained by Military.com.

The deal worth approximately $11 million made the service the primary partner for the league's inaugural season, which began last month, and established a relationship between Army and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, owner of the league, global celebrity and top player. -tier online influencer. The deal was more than a year in the making, with planning beginning before the league was formed through the merger of two other minor football leagues, the XFL and USFL.

The Army Field originally began as a $25 million sponsorship with the wasn't. , documents show. Internal data reviewed by Military.com showed that the Army estimated the UFL sponsorship deal would only bring in between 160 and 891 new recruits.

The football sponsorship, first revealed this week in The Wall Street Journalcomes as the military struggles to gain a foothold in an evolving media world and serve General Z. The difficulties are highlighted by years of missed recruiting targets.

The service is not allowed to advertise on TikTok, where young Americans consume a large part of their media. While the military has boosted investment in Instagram and streaming platforms, it is still investing heavily in traditional cable advertising.

Documents show that Army marketing officials and other service personnel were skeptical about working with the UFL from the start. Much of the concern was raised as the Army spent the past year considering a partnership with other minor league football leagues such as the XFL and USFL, which would later form the UFL.

But the bottom line remains much the same: investments in minor league sports are risky, given relatively poor viewership, and professional athletics is generally lose relevance with Gen Z, the key demographic for military recruitment.

Some Army personnel warned that a multimillion-dollar deal with minor league football would run a huge risk of being wasted, with some service marketing officials telling Military.com that it appeared to echo other major blunders in sports advertising, including the ill-fated National Guard expenses. on a NASCAR sponsorship that did not appear to produce recruits.

Recently retired Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, then head of the Army's marketing department, warned in March 2023 that the XFL had little meaningful online presence and relatively low social media engagement, according to a memo obtained by Military.com.

“These posts demonstrate no interest or excitement among our potential audience or influencers,” Fink noted in the memo. “Less than [1,500] Posts fall within the 18-35 age range.”

Ignatios Mavridis, deputy chief for Army marketing, warned in August that XFL ratings were underperforming and that he did not expect much more interest, according to an internal memo. He said the money spent there would be unnecessary given the military's more careful ad placement in the NFL and other high-profile sporting events.

“The XFL provides minimal unique market coverage that is not yet supported by the Army's current media plan,” Mavridis said in the memo. He recommended that the Army not pursue a significant relationship with the league.

“Limit any collaborative activities with the XFL to the local level,” he noted, meaning it should simply be an environment where recruiters are present to talk to participants.

But the UFL deal was finalized after a push from Gen. Randy George, the Army chief of staff, even as officials around him warned against the idea, sources familiar with the situation said. Military.com reviewed numerous internal service documents and email correspondence between personnel and senior Army leadership.

Col. Dave Butler, George's spokesman, said Army marketing officials ultimately signed off on the idea and recommended pursuing the deal with the UFL. But when asked for evidence confirming the shift, Butler declined to show any documentation to Military.com.

The deal includes the Army logo being prominently displayed on the jerseys of players from each of the eight teams, an on-field logo and other key branding throughout the match, including replays and social media posts.

“The goal of this collaboration, and of all our partnerships, is to create lasting change in the way the Army is perceived by the American public,” said Laura DeFrancisco, spokesperson for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office (AEMO ), in a statement. “We want to show America that the military is a great place to find your purpose and become the best version of yourself.”

Perhaps just as importantly, the service has Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, an owner of the league, as one pseudo brand ambassador for the service.

Johnson is among the most popular celebrities in the world, has broad generational appeal and generally does not participate in endorsing brands in which he has no financial stake. But his star power also raised concerns among some Army officials, who worried it would affect the service's view of the sponsorship.

“This reeked of old ways of thinking and the Army just wanted to get The Rock in the room and get him in an Army shirt every now and then,” said a service official with direct knowledge of the deal. “I think some of the people in charge were impressed, and we ruined millions because of it.”

It is unclear how often Johnson is expected to have sponsored posts showcasing the military on his personal channels, such as Instagram, or where much of his value as a partner would likely come from. Instead, the deal is specific to the placement of the UFL and Army logos, which may occasionally come with support from Johnson.

“We believe in this league. I think you're going to see great football,” Johnson said said on Fox Sports in February. “I met General George and we became quite good friends. He is deeply passionate about Army recruiting.”

However, Johnson's outspokenness was seen as a potential risk by military planners, including his support of Democratic candidates, especially President Joe Biden; his open support for Black Lives Matter; and criticism of former President Donald Trump, service documents show.

“The Rock and his massive social media following are valuable, but have also posed a number of brand safety risks,” says an internal Army document about the plan. “Given the available data, it is uncertain what level of profit we can expect from this component, but it would provide the U.S. military with the opportunity to partner with one of the world's largest influencers.”

Overall, the UFL itself was seen by the Army personnel interviewed as the weak part of the deal, despite being the central goal on paper. Instead, Johnson was seen as a key media ally.

The league was considered to be a “low contributor” to the agency's media goals due to the challenges of gaining popularity for an unknown league, as well as the poor ratings of previous NFL alternatives.

“We will evaluate the partnership over the coming year and determine its future [return on investment] and see if this is something we want to do longer term,” George wrote in an email to top Army officials, including Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, in late March.

The deal was ultimately reached after Army personnel agreed that the $11 million would not come from the traditional marketing budget, avoiding any notable disruption to other deals and advertising buys.

Service planners discovered that it is nearly impossible to project the success of investing in the first year of a professional sports league, but saw the opportunity to ingratiate themselves as the first major sponsor – which could lead to longer-term benefits and benefits with future marketing campaigns.

During its first week, the UFL had 1.05 million views, but that dropped to 844,000 during its second week — a 19% drop in viewership, according to reporting from the Sports Business Journal.

Within that, Generation Z's viewership may be small because that generation has almost completely moved away from traditional television and is much less interested in sports than previous generations. A 2022 poll from Morning Consult found that 33% of Gen Zers don't watch live sports, compared to 22% of millennials.

