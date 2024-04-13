Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Jannik Sinner to reach Monte Carlo final | ATP tour

Match report

Tsitsipas survives Sinner and reaches the Monte Carlo final

Greek will play against Djokovic or Ruud in the final

April 13, 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo semi-finals.

By ATP staff

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters brings out the best in Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Greek recorded the biggest win of his season on Saturday as he rallied to beat world No. 2 Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to move within one win of capturing his third title in the Principality.

In a fiercely competitive match, with both players pounding the ball with plenty of speed, Tsitsipas found a way as he has done so many times in clay court events. The Greek outsmarted Sinner with his heavy forehand and rallied from 2-4 in the third set to advance after two hours and forty minutes.

“It was tennis at the highest level that I have had the opportunity to play. Jannik was an extremely difficult opponent and that has been visible all year round so far. He has been very consistent and I could see that in his play all day long. .” said Tsitsipas. “He is one of the toughest opponents I have faced so far and to find ways when there weren't so many is something I am proud of. He gave me a very difficult match and [the] The way I overcame it is true excellence.”

After arriving in the Principality with a modest record of 11-6 going into 2024, Tsitsipas appears to have been galvanized by returning to an event where he took back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. The 25-year-old Greek will compete in his seventh ATP Masters 1000 final when he faces Novak Djokovic or Casper Ruud.

The 10-time tour-level titlist has moved up three places to No. 9 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings after falling outside the Top 10 for the first time in five years in February. Tsitsipas played with a renewed sense of freedom this week and backed up impressive wins against Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov with an aggressive performance against Sinner, who struggled with a leg injury in the third set and received medical treatment twice.

Back to his best @steftsitsipas was on in advance Excellent accuracy, only 8% of balls land in the middle third of the court (see tweet 2)#TennisInsights | @atptour | @ROLEXMCMASTERS pic.twitter.com/s6Pe3LUuyU — Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) April 13, 2024

Tsitsipas now leads the second seed 6-3 in the pair's Lexus ATP Head2Head series, with his victory against the Italian his first Top 3 win since 2022, when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in Cincinnati.

“It helps a lot to know that I have such a victory to my name. To have a victory like this and to reach the level of tennis again gives me a lot of satisfaction,” Tsitsipas said. “When there's a lot of work that goes into every day, these are the types of competitions you strive for.”

It is only the second time this season that Sinner has suffered a defeat. The Italian, competing in his second Monte Carlo semi-final, will leave the Principality with the most wins (25) and most titles (3) on the Tour in 2024.

Tsitsipas started quickly in front of a boisterous crowd on a sun-drenched Court Rainier III. The Greek grabbed an early break to lead 2-1 and was dominant behind his first serve. He won 13/14 points on his opening throw, limiting Sinner to zero break point chances upon return.

However, Sinner responded at the start of the second set, increasing his intensity and making more returns to race into a 3-0 lead. The Italian hit 14 winners in the second set according to Infosys ATP Stats, producing his best when serving out for 5-3 as he fended off five break points in the game to draw level.

Both players continued to improve as the match entered the third set, with Sinner cruising to a 4-1 lead. However, the Italian appeared to strain his knee in the seventh game of the set and received treatment at 4-3. Tsitsipas came out firing on the restart and immediately broke to level for 4-4 before striking with brute force from both wings to seal a statement victory, while Sinner quickly faded physically.