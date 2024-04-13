Sports
Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Jannik Sinner to reach Monte Carlo final | ATP tour
Match report
Tsitsipas survives Sinner and reaches the Monte Carlo final
Greek will play against Djokovic or Ruud in the final
April 13, 2024
Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo semi-finals.
By ATP staff
The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters brings out the best in Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The Greek recorded the biggest win of his season on Saturday as he rallied to beat world No. 2 Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to move within one win of capturing his third title in the Principality.
In a fiercely competitive match, with both players pounding the ball with plenty of speed, Tsitsipas found a way as he has done so many times in clay court events. The Greek outsmarted Sinner with his heavy forehand and rallied from 2-4 in the third set to advance after two hours and forty minutes.
“It was tennis at the highest level that I have had the opportunity to play. Jannik was an extremely difficult opponent and that has been visible all year round so far. He has been very consistent and I could see that in his play all day long. .” said Tsitsipas. “He is one of the toughest opponents I have faced so far and to find ways when there weren't so many is something I am proud of. He gave me a very difficult match and [the] The way I overcame it is true excellence.”
After arriving in the Principality with a modest record of 11-6 going into 2024, Tsitsipas appears to have been galvanized by returning to an event where he took back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. The 25-year-old Greek will compete in his seventh ATP Masters 1000 final when he faces Novak Djokovic or Casper Ruud.
The 10-time tour-level titlist has moved up three places to No. 9 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings after falling outside the Top 10 for the first time in five years in February. Tsitsipas played with a renewed sense of freedom this week and backed up impressive wins against Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov with an aggressive performance against Sinner, who struggled with a leg injury in the third set and received medical treatment twice.
Back to his best @steftsitsipas was on in advance
Excellent accuracy, only 8% of balls land in the middle third of the court (see tweet 2)#TennisInsights | @atptour | @ROLEXMCMASTERS pic.twitter.com/s6Pe3LUuyU
— Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) April 13, 2024
Tsitsipas now leads the second seed 6-3 in the pair's Lexus ATP Head2Head series, with his victory against the Italian his first Top 3 win since 2022, when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in Cincinnati.
“It helps a lot to know that I have such a victory to my name. To have a victory like this and to reach the level of tennis again gives me a lot of satisfaction,” Tsitsipas said. “When there's a lot of work that goes into every day, these are the types of competitions you strive for.”
It is only the second time this season that Sinner has suffered a defeat. The Italian, competing in his second Monte Carlo semi-final, will leave the Principality with the most wins (25) and most titles (3) on the Tour in 2024.
Tsitsipas started quickly in front of a boisterous crowd on a sun-drenched Court Rainier III. The Greek grabbed an early break to lead 2-1 and was dominant behind his first serve. He won 13/14 points on his opening throw, limiting Sinner to zero break point chances upon return.
However, Sinner responded at the start of the second set, increasing his intensity and making more returns to race into a 3-0 lead. The Italian hit 14 winners in the second set according to Infosys ATP Stats, producing his best when serving out for 5-3 as he fended off five break points in the game to draw level.
Both players continued to improve as the match entered the third set, with Sinner cruising to a 4-1 lead. However, the Italian appeared to strain his knee in the seventh game of the set and received treatment at 4-3. Tsitsipas came out firing on the restart and immediately broke to level for 4-4 before striking with brute force from both wings to seal a statement victory, while Sinner quickly faded physically.
On the hunt for the hat trick @steftsitsipas wins Jannik Sinner 6-4 3-6 6-4 for his first Top 3 victory and first ATP Masters 1000 final since 2022!@ROLEXMCMASTERS | #RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/kZtqejpMnL
— ATP tour (@atptour) April 13, 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/tsitsipas-sinner-monte-carlo-2024-saturday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump Brags We Broke Roe v Wade as Abortion Damns GOP Election Hopes | Donald Trump
- Vidya Balan says filmmakers would ask her to lose weight before each film: I find this absolutely ridiculous | Bollywood News
- Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Jannik Sinner to reach Monte Carlo final | ATP tour
- Artistry, craftsmanship and style at 080 Barcelona Fashion
- Department of Transport | Kona International Airport reopens; HDOT will be performing additional runway repairs tonight
- PDIP politician calls Jokowi's plan to meet Megawati a gimmick
- Unionville Highs' Kristin Litzenberg plays big role in Come From Away – Daily Local
- Google goes all-in on generative AI with Google Cloud Next
- US delegation to the Ninth Our Ocean Conference
- US remains tight-lipped on not meeting Imran Khan in Adiala jail
- US imposes new travel restrictions in case of possible Iranian strike
- 'Good Times' Animated Reboot Review: A Mind-Breaking Experience