Sports
Ohio State football loan live stream 2024, TV channel, watch online, start time, follow storylines
The eyes of the college football world will be on Ohio State on Saturday as the Buckeyes serve as one of the headliners for a loaded spring game. The pressure is on for coach Ryan Day and this team in the 2024 season, and Saturday's scrimmage will give fans a taste of what's to come next season and whether these Buckeyes can achieve those lofty goals.
Day had a busy offseason after missing the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons. He hired his former coach, Chip Kelly, to run the offense and fully handed over playcalling duties for the first time since taking over the Buckeyes program. Ohio State also released incumbent starting quarterback Kyle McCord and brought in three new signal callers to compete for snaps.
But perhaps most importantly, Ohio State was able to retain several key playmakers, including running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive lineman Jack Sawyer. The Buckeyes have the makings of a title team, but the pressure will only increase in the coming months.
With all the attention on the horizon, here's how to watch Ohio State's spring game and the major storylines.
How to watch Ohio State's 2024 spring game live
Date: Saturday April 13 |Time: 12:00 PM ET
Place: Ohio Stadium – Columbus, Ohio
Live stream:Fox
2024 ohio state spring game storylines
1. Who stands out as a quarterback? Five players are vying for the starting quarterback job and early reviews are mixed. The Buckeyes brought in three new signings in addition to two returners, but Kansas State transfer Will Howard is considered the favorite to start the year under center. Howard led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title in 2022 but regressed last season. The door is still open for another player to step up. Devin Brown started the Cotton Bowl after Kyle McCord transferred but struggled. Freshman Julian Sayin has reportedly played the role so far. Could he fight his way into playing time?
2. Which newcomers will perform? After losing to Michigan last season, Day aggressively attacked the portal for reinforcements. A number of major players will make their debut on Saturday. Alabama safety transfer Caleb Downs is a surefire All-America candidate while running back Quinshon Judkins played at Ole Miss. Howard will push for the starting job and center Seth McLaughlin should solidify the interior. Another major addition came through the high school ranks. No. 1 overall recruit Jeremiah Smith stuck with Ohio State after the late push to flip and has quickly spoken out about Columbus. With the Buckeyes deep in position, all eyes will be on Smith at Ohio Stadium.
3. How has the offense changed under Chip Kelly? Day was open about wanting a full-time playcaller so he could better focus on the team. Kelly gives him one of the most proven names in college football. Although results were inconsistent during his tenure at UCLA, Kelly consistently put together effective offenses and even innovated to create mismatches in the run game in new ways. At Ohio State, Day recruited a dual-threat quarterback and added a physical running back in Judkins. Can Kelly get the most out of it?
