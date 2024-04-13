Will the Arizona Coyotes move to Salt Lake City? Desert News

With the Arizona Coyotes reportedly heading north next season, Salt Lake City appears to have a chance to prove it's a major league hockey town. The Beehive State has a long tradition of professional hockey at the minor league level. But an NHL team would be a whole new layer of ice.

reports Friday, including one from ESPN, said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong met with players before their game against the Edmonton Oilers to confirm that the NHL is working to facilitate a sale to Ryan and Ashley Smith, owners of Smith Entertainment Group, which already owns the Utah Jazz, Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC. Should the sale go through, the Smiths would inherit a team that has faced its fair share of turmoil on the ice in recent years. On the ice, the team will miss the play-offs this year for the fifth time in the past six years.

The team was unstable under previous ownership. The NHL took over the Coyotes franchise in 2009, when then-owner Jerry Moyes gave up on the team after filing for bankruptcy. The NHL retained control of the franchise until 2013, when a new owner agreed to keep it in Arizona. Alex Meruelo, who acquired a majority stake in 2019, has tried unsuccessfully to build a new arena since the city of Glendale did not renew the Coyotes' lease at Gila River Arena in 2021. The team plays its home games at the 4,600-seat Arizona State University. Mullett Arena.

Since last December, according to Forbesthe Coyotes were valued at $500 million, the lowest in the 32-team league. Sportico estimates the valuation at $675 million. Reports suggest the Smith would pay at least $1 billion for the club.

Costs to Utah taxpayers

In Salt Lake City, the Coyotes or whatever the team would be called played at the Delta Center, which Smith owns. But if ESPN reported that the NHL has made it clear to the Smiths that a hockey-specific upgrade is needed for the site to become the team's permanent home. (Ryan Smith asked people on X who wanted to discuss a team name earlier this week.)

That's where a bill the Utah Legislature passed last month comes into play.

SB272 would allow Salt Lake City to increase sales taxes to create a downtown revitalization zone, including a potential NHL hockey arena. Under the legislation, the city could increase its current 7.75% sales tax rate by half a percent, bringing it to 8.25% to help fund a hockey-specific arena or renovate the Delta Center to better accommodate hockey house. The measure ensures that the Jazz and a possible NHL team remain in the capital.

The idea of ​​professional sports in a city, in a downtown area, is without a doubt the biggest tenant a city can have, Smith told a legislative committee in February. The ability to have multiple sports downtown can transform, revitalize, invest and grow a city in a way that is otherwise almost irreplaceable.

Utah led the nation in growth in the 2010s. The combined statistical area of ​​Salt Lake City, Provo and Ogden does an estimated population of nearly 2.8 million people, according to the Census Bureau. The University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute estimates that the state's population will grow to 5.5 million by 2060. By some measuresUtah has the best economy and budget stability in the country.

According to SEG, the growth of the NHL business combined with the quality of the ice product has given the league great momentum. By almost any measure, interest in the NHL has never been higher, reflected in national ratings on ESPN and TNT that are up nearly 30% from last season.

Is Salt Lake City a hockey town?

Whether Salt Lake City would support an NHL team remains to be seen.

Eric Schulz, who partnered with NBC and World Wrestling Entertainment in 2002 to launch the XFL football league and led the Larry Miller Sports & Entertainment Group, said Salt Lake City could be a viable hockey market.

But after their first season, sledding would be tough for a few years and the novelty wears off, he told the Deseret News earlier this year.

Years two through five can be a bit of a struggle, especially when MLB comes to town and sucks up a lot of sponsorship dollars and ticket sales. NHL TV ratings are traditionally low in Salt Lake City, so there isn't as much awareness and interest as there is with MLB.

As Smith continues to gain traction in the NHL, the Larry H. Miller Company is doing the same with Major League Baseball, which is looking for an expansion team for Salt Lake City.

Schulz, now an associate professor of marketing at Utah State University's Jon M. Huntsman School of Business, noted that Utah has long had minor league hockey at the Maverik Center, and attendance there is fairly limited to the same core group of fans.

The NHL prices would be more like the Jazz prices, and that would be a tough sell for those fans and that demographic, he said.

Andrew Zimbalist, an economist at Smith College in Massachusetts who has provided sports industry consulting to player associations, cities, companies, teams and leagues, told the Deseret News last year that NHL hockey would be more conceivable in Salt Lake City than Major League Baseball. because a season has fewer games and an arena doesn't have as many seats to fill.

But the problem with hockey is that, in both Canada and the United States, national television contracts are not very large, so teams are even more dependent on local revenue, he said. It promises more than a baseball team, but I think it would still be a tough job.

Market overview

SEG's sports broadcasting and direct-to-consumer streaming experience with the recently launched Jazz+ platform would likely be a valuable asset if the group were to add an NHL team to its portfolio.

Schulz said there is a limited group of companies that sponsor sports in Utah, and I'm not sure they will put more money into hockey. They can take some dollars out of current sponsorships to make the switch, but probably won't throw more money at it. Most will take a wait-and-see attitude, I think.

The only advantage the Smiths group has is that it can bundle Jazz and NHL sponsorships to leverage the Jazz to get some NHL sponsorship dollars, he said.

David Berri, an economics professor at Southern Utah University who specializes in sports-related issues, noted that of the 25 NHL teams in the United States, six of them have smaller populations than the Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem area.

That suggests an NHL team in Salt Lake City would have every chance of surviving as a team in Buffalo, Nashville, Raleigh, Las Vegas, Columbus and Pittsburgh, he told the Deseret News in February. And since we get more snow than three of those places, an NHL team might make even more sense in Salt Lake City.

Aside from the size of the city, Berri said he suspects we won't really know how much this population will support an NHL team until you put one here, adding that different cities have an affinity for different sports. I don't think you can really tell what will happen until you try.

Berri said it's worth noting that sports venues won't create economic growth.

Research in this area makes that very clear. Sports teams can make us happier. Perhaps the best analogy is building a park. Creating a park in a neighborhood can make the neighborhood a nicer place to live. But it does not create economic growth for the neighborhood. Adding a sports arena is very similar to that, he said.

Will fans show up?

Teams in the Beehive State, including the Salt Lake Golden Eagles and Utah Grizzlies, have excelled at times at the gate and on the rink over the years, even winning championships along the way.

The Grizzlies, who play at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, are in the top third of the 28 ECHL teams in attendance, averaging 5,334 fans per game last season, the most in four years.

A successful NHL team should average at least three times that.

The Montreal Canadiens lead the league with 21,105 attendees, while the San Jose Sharks are at the bottom with 13,226 (the Arizona Coyotes' attendance is capped at 4,600 at their temporary home). The league average is over 17,000 per match.

Fifteen of the NHL's 32 teams had 99% or better capacity for home games in the first two months of the current regular season. The Athletics, with reference to figures from Hockey Reference and HockeyDB. Ten others had a score of 91% or better.

Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics polls last year showed that fan interest in hockey appears to be substantially less than in baseball.

According to a May 2023 survey, 43% of Utahns say they would never go to an NHL hockey game, while 41% would attend fewer than five games per season. Another 10% say they would watch five to 10 matches.

Interestingly, 3% say they would go to more than ten hockey games a year or buy season tickets like they do in baseball, according to the poll.

When asked in a poll last September which sports franchise they would most support if they came to Utah, residents ranked the NHL fourth behind the NFL, MLB and National Womens Soccer League at 10%, a percentage point higher than the W.N.B.A.