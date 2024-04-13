Sports
Kathleen Cai is happy and proud to be part of the Table Tennis Canada campaign
Kathleen Cai has had quite a busy life for a twelve year old. She is a student and she has also gone to the Arctic Winter Games (AWG) twice to play table tennis.
Late last month, she was featured in Table Tennis Canada's Women in Table Tennis campaign, one of the youngest athletes to participate.
That was really cool, Cai said. I was very happy and proud that I could perform in it.
That feature included a Q&A for Table Tennis Canada's YouTube channel. Cai said her father was there at the time.
He was also very happy, and you could tell he was proud of me, Cai said.
The interview she had included her efforts to introduce her friends to the sport and why she loves playing table tennis. She also spoke about the challenges she faces as a young athlete and gave some advice to those coming into the sport.
At the AWG 2024 in Alaska last month, Cai won three ulus, including gold in the junior girls' doubles.
There was one particular win for Cai that ended up being a huge milestone for her in Alaska.
I had one of those moments where there was a girl from Alaska and I hit her. I felt really proud. “I thought, Oh, I'm pretty good, I guess,” she laughed.
Thorsten Gohl is executive director of Table Tennis North and has also been coaching Cai for about two years.
In terms of Cai's potential as an athlete, Gohl said he sees a lot of it.
She is enthusiastic and has good support from her family, he said. For me personally, it's not always about the potential of high performance, but about becoming the best version of oneself.
Cai's next major table tennis tournament would likely be the Canadian Junior Championship in Quebec, which won't take place until July; Cai said she has never been so far from home.
While Gohl thinks it will be a great time for Cai, he says there are still some obstacles in the way.
The biggest one is always financing, so we have to figure out how to do that, he said. We have $20,000 in annual funding that we need to do everything in there. That is not always easy.
Gohl added that there is additional funding for elite athletes to apply for, whether through the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) or the GNWT. Otherwise, fundraising is always an option.
As for her future, Cai said she might want to play for Team Canada. Until then, she has homework to focus on.
Our school ends at 3:20 PM, Cai explained. Then I spend maybe an hour on homework and if I have time, I go to the Yellowknife club or practice at home.
