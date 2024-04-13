Michigan football's new position coaches have the potential to keep the program's momentum going





Among the many positives Jim Harbaugh brought to Ann Arbor was a solid Rolodex full of some of the best potential assistants in the sport. Coaches and coordinators came and left during Harbaugh's tenure, and while it was sometimes necessary to call in family favors, he always seemed to replace each departure with an equal amount of quality coming in. Of course, one of the concerns with the changing of the guard was how Sherrone Moore would fare in this regard, given his shorter coaching experience and contact list. While things haven't clicked since Moore officially took over as head coach, it appears those fears were misplaced. In addition to defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Moore brought in five assistants to coach position groups this fall: Tony Alford (running backs), Steve Casula (tight ends), Lou Esposito (defensive line), Brian Jean-Mary (linebackers; second stint), and LaMar Morgan (defensive backs). They all come to Michigan with valuable experience and expectations to build on the program's recent success. Which new position coach in Michigan do you think will prove to be the best hire? Alford is certainly making headlines considering his departure from Columbus, but he also has a strong track record of coaching excellent running backs. Yet much of the attention is focused on the move itself rather than his resume. Jean-Mary is another name that created a positive atmosphere during his first stay in Ann Arbor, and he certainly received a warm welcome. The name that really stands out to me, though, is Morgan. First, he has a history with Jesse Minter and comes to Michigan with defensive coordinator experience. He's also on the younger side (but far from inexperienced) and it seems like he should be able to continue the strong culture and production of a secondary that has been a big part of these three years. This was a smart hire by Moore and I expect it will really pay off in the future. Opinion poll Which Michigan position coach will be the best hire? 34% Tony Alford (RB) (95 votes)

1% Steve Casula (TE) (3 votes)

8% Lou Esposito (DL) (23 votes)

28% Brian Jean-Mary (LB) (78 votes)

27% LaMar Morgan (DB) (74 votes)

Total 273 votes



Vote now

What do you think? Which coach will have the best career during his time in Ann Arbor? Let us know in the comments below!

