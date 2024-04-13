Sports
Australia secures place in BJK Cup final with draw against Mexico | Tennis
Australia are through to the final of the Billie Jean King Cup after 18-year-old Taylah Preston defeated Marcela Zacarias of Mexico 6-1, 6-1 at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane. Preston's victory on Saturday afternoon gave Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in the qualifying match.
Daria Saville and Ellen Perez later made it 4-0 for Australia with a 6-3 6-1 win over Jessica Hinojosa Gomez and Maria Navarro in the dead rubber doubles.
Australia, who have finished second twice in the past five years and are chasing their first title since 1974, have become the first team to secure a place in the 12-team finals tournament to be played in Seville in November.
Team captain Sam Stosur said Australia showed great resilience after losing spearhead Storm Hunter to an Achilles tendon rupture on the eve of the tie.
Winning 4-0 is a perfect start for this team this year and I am very proud of all the players, said Stosur. We are now trying to win it. Now we are there [in the finals] I know everyone on this team will do everything they can to get as far as possible.
World No. 564 Zacarias rolled her ankle as Preston led 4-1 in the first set. The Mexican stood at the back of the field writhing in pain after twisting her ankle during a rally.
It looked like the tie would be wrapped up at that point, but Zacarias took a medical timeout and got attention. She showed great courage to return to the competition, but had difficulty stretching.
Preston showed excellent composure on her BJK Cup debut. The world number 136 lost her opening service game, but then played six consecutive games.
That's how I like to play, aggressive, so even though I lost that first game, I was like, you know it's okay, that's just the first game, there's still so much to go, Preston said. It's definitely not easy to play when you know the person on the other side isn't at their best.
I just have to focus on what I'm doing on my end. That obviously sounds a bit harsh, but it is the reality. Were in a match.
The 18-year-old chased the match, hitting seven forehand and backhand winners with confidence and precision in the first set after being given her chance by Stosur in the reverse singles.
Preston continued her merry way in the second set to crush her gritty opponent. After Zacarias held her opening service game, the Australian teenager won the next six games.
It was very special to be able to win the tie for Australia and qualify for the final, Preston said. Obviously it's very special for me to be able to wear the green and gold, and hopefully it's not my (only) time and I get to wear it many more times.
I was a little more nervous this morning (than at the Australian Open). Obviously I'm playing for something much bigger than just myself. I play for my team. I play for my country.
Preston has high goals for the rest of the year. As I start playing high-level tournaments and playing against high-level opponents, everything gets a little more difficult, she said. This is really new to me at the moment. I learn a lot. It would be great to make it to the top 100.
Stosur was thrilled with Preston's display. What an achievement… incredible for a debut, said Stosur. I just said to Taylah, we're all behind her, we all believe in you, enjoy the moment, go out there and play the way we know you can play.
On Friday, Australian Ariana Rodionova defeated unranked Giuliana Olmos 3-6 6-3 6-1 in just over two hours, before Daria Saville defeated Zacarias 6-1 6-0 in 51 minutes.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/apr/13/australia-mexico-bjk-billie-jean-king-cup-tennis-finals-spot-taylah-preston-scores-results
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Let these books guide you through journaling and walking practices
- Australia secures place in BJK Cup final with draw against Mexico | Tennis
- A woman won't wear the wedding dress her stepsister made for her
- Narendra Modi has no moral right to seek votes in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah
- Hollywood-owned Wrexham promoted to third tier of English football
- Google blocks California news in fight against bill forcing tech giants to pay
- The World Sumo Championships bring the “greatest show on Earth” to NYC
- Haberman: Trump's ex-lawyer's remarks are 'concerning' for Trump
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- The Friday Afternoon Club: actor, producer and director Griffin Dunne on his new family memoir
- Michigan football's new position coaches have the potential to keep the program's momentum going
- Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83