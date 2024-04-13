Australia secures place in BJK Cup final with draw against Mexico | Tennis

Australia are through to the final of the Billie Jean King Cup after 18-year-old Taylah Preston defeated Marcela Zacarias of Mexico 6-1, 6-1 at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane. Preston's victory on Saturday afternoon gave Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in the qualifying match.

Daria Saville and Ellen Perez later made it 4-0 for Australia with a 6-3 6-1 win over Jessica Hinojosa Gomez and Maria Navarro in the dead rubber doubles.

Australia, who have finished second twice in the past five years and are chasing their first title since 1974, have become the first team to secure a place in the 12-team finals tournament to be played in Seville in November.

A delight for the debutant

Taylah Preston seals the tie for Australia on debut in her first #BJKCup @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/4btI4k9oOf — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) April 13, 2024 “}}” config=”{“renderingTarget”:Web”,”darkModeAvailable”:false}”/>

Team captain Sam Stosur said Australia showed great resilience after losing spearhead Storm Hunter to an Achilles tendon rupture on the eve of the tie.

Winning 4-0 is a perfect start for this team this year and I am very proud of all the players, said Stosur. We are now trying to win it. Now we are there [in the finals] I know everyone on this team will do everything they can to get as far as possible.

World No. 564 Zacarias rolled her ankle as Preston led 4-1 in the first set. The Mexican stood at the back of the field writhing in pain after twisting her ankle during a rally.

It looked like the tie would be wrapped up at that point, but Zacarias took a medical timeout and got attention. She showed great courage to return to the competition, but had difficulty stretching.

Preston showed excellent composure on her BJK Cup debut. The world number 136 lost her opening service game, but then played six consecutive games.

That's how I like to play, aggressive, so even though I lost that first game, I was like, you know it's okay, that's just the first game, there's still so much to go, Preston said. It's definitely not easy to play when you know the person on the other side isn't at their best.

I just have to focus on what I'm doing on my end. That obviously sounds a bit harsh, but it is the reality. Were in a match.

The 18-year-old chased the match, hitting seven forehand and backhand winners with confidence and precision in the first set after being given her chance by Stosur in the reverse singles.

Preston continued her merry way in the second set to crush her gritty opponent. After Zacarias held her opening service game, the Australian teenager won the next six games.

skip the newsletter promotion To apply for Australia Sports Receive a daily digest of the latest sports news, features and commentary from our Australian sports desk Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion

It was very special to be able to win the tie for Australia and qualify for the final, Preston said. Obviously it's very special for me to be able to wear the green and gold, and hopefully it's not my (only) time and I get to wear it many more times.

I was a little more nervous this morning (than at the Australian Open). Obviously I'm playing for something much bigger than just myself. I play for my team. I play for my country.

Preston has high goals for the rest of the year. As I start playing high-level tournaments and playing against high-level opponents, everything gets a little more difficult, she said. This is really new to me at the moment. I learn a lot. It would be great to make it to the top 100.

Stosur was thrilled with Preston's display. What an achievement… incredible for a debut, said Stosur. I just said to Taylah, we're all behind her, we all believe in you, enjoy the moment, go out there and play the way we know you can play.

On Friday, Australian Ariana Rodionova defeated unranked Giuliana Olmos 3-6 6-3 6-1 in just over two hours, before Daria Saville defeated Zacarias 6-1 6-0 in 51 minutes.