China Sports Weekly (4.7-4.13)-Xinhua





BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) — Here are the latest Chinese sports headlines from the past week: 1. Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong will co-host China's 15th National Games in November next year The organizing committee for the 15th National Games of China was established on April 11, 2024. (Xinhua) China's 15th National Games will be held in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao from November 9 to 21, 2025, announced the organizing committee, which was established on April 11. Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao will jointly host the 15th National Games for the first time in the history of the National Games, the opening ceremony will be held in Guangzhou and the closing ceremony will be held in Shenzhen. The Games will include 34 competitive sports and 23 mass sporting activities. The majority of the events will take place in Guangdong. Hong Kong will host eight competitive sporting events, including men's basketball, track cycling and fencing. Meanwhile, Macau will host four competitive sporting events, such as table tennis and women's volleyball. 2. China wins gold eleven times at the World Weightlifting Championships Li Wenwen of China competes in the women's +87kg category during the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Teng) Chinese weightlifters win 11 gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals and shatter five world records at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, which concluded on April 11. Olympic champion Li Wenwen won three gold medals in the women's +87kg category, and her teammates Liu Huanhua set new world records in the clean and jerk, winning a total of two gold medals in the men's 102kg category. Li Fabin (men's 61kg) and Luo Shifang (women's 59kg) also took two gold medals, while Hou Zhihui (women's 49kg) and Shi Zhiyong (men's 73kg) added one each. 3. Xinjiang forward Abdusalam wins CBA MVP award Abdusalam Abdurexit of the Xinjiang Flying Tigers celebrates during the 39th round match against the Qingdao Eagles in the CBA league on February 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu) Xinjiang Flying Tigers forward Abdusalam Abdurexit was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2023-24 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) regular season on April 8. After playing all 52 regular season games, including 51 starts, Abdusalam averaged 19 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists as Xinjiang improved from 17th last season to second place this season. Xinjiang had also named its head coach Qiu Biao as Coach of the Year. 4. Zheng leads China to unbeaten run in tennis Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I Zheng Qinwen of China returns the ball during the women's singles match against Ankita Raina of India during the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/ Chen Sihan) Led by world number 7 Zheng Qinwen, China took top spot in Asia-Oceania Group I with a 5-0 record and secured a place in the Billie Jean play-offs King Cup in November. China repelled Chinese Taipei on April 10 before defeating India, New Zealand, Pacific and South Korea in the following days. The play-off will feature eight losing teams in this year's BJK Cup qualifiers and eight teams from regional Group I events. The 16 teams will try to secure a place in the BJK Cup Qualifiers next year. 5. China has won gold six times at the Artistic Swimming World Championships Team China competes during the free team final at the 2024 World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in Beijing, China, April 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Lili) Host nation China topped the medal tally with six golds as the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup concluded on April 7 at the National Aquatic Center in Beijing. Eighteen-year-old Xu Huiyan was one of the brightest stars as she claimed three gold medals in the women's solo technical, solo free and team technical. The twins Lin Yanhan/Lin Yanjun triumphed in the women's technical duet, and Ji Heyue/Guo Muye won the mixed technical duet. In the team free, the only event in which the host's best swimmers competed, China overtook Australia to take home the gold.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/20240413/7220502545ba488796f0dbd378206a3e/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos