Georgia Football announces selections for the 2024 spring game





ATHENS The Georgia football team will be split into two on Saturday, with the first-team offense and second-team defense wearing red jerseys and the first-team defense and second-team offense wearing black jerseys. Quarterback Carson Beck will lead the Black team as he takes on a first-team defense that will be without several key contributors on Saturday. Safety Malaki Starks, linebacker Smael Mondon and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will all miss Saturday's game with injury. Still, Mykel Williams, CJ Allen and Daylen Everette will look to lead Georgia's defense to a win. Below you will find the full schedules for Saturday. It should be noted that several players mentioned will not play, such as Starks, Mondon and running back Branson Robinson. G-Day kicks off Saturday at 1:00 PM ET and the game will air on SEC Network+. Red team for spring game in Georgia *First team attack, second team offense Bold and italics indicate both teams Troy Bowles Linebacker-0

Roderick Robinson running back-0

Ellis Robinson cornerback-1

Running back Trevor Etienne-1

Andrew Paul running back – 3

Oscar Delp tight end – 4

KJ Bolden defensive back -4

Anthony Evans wide receiver – 5

Dominic Lovett wide receiver – 6

Daniel Harris cornerback – 7

Lawson Luckie tight end – 7

Colbie Young wide receiver – 8

Justyn Rhett defensive back – 9

Rara Thomas wide receiver – 9

Damon Wilson outside linebacker – 10

Arian Smith wide receiver – 11

Julian Humphrey defensive back -12

David Daniel-Sisavanh defensive back – 14

Carson Beck Quarterback – 15

Demello Jones defensive back -15

Chris Cole inside linebacker – 18

Justin Williams inside linebacker -19

Jake Pope defensive back – 22

Branson Robinson running back – 22

Ondre Evans defensive back – 23

Sam MPemba outside linebacker – 26

Chris Peal cornerback – 27

Kris Jones inside linebacker – 28

Gabe Harris outside linebacker – 29

Kyron Jones cornerback – 31

Cash Jones running back: 32

Quintavius ​​Johnson outside linebacker – 33

Will Snelling's long snapper – 51

Dylan Fairchild offensive guard – 53

Jamaal Jarrett Defensive Line – 55

Jared Wilson center – 55

Micah Morris offensive guard – 56

Tate Ratledge offensive guard – 69

Serious Greene offensive tackle – 71

Xavier Truss offensive tackle – 73

Dillon Bell wide receiver – 86

Peyton Woodring kicker – 91

Jordan Thomas Defensive Line – 92

Xzavier McLeod defensive line – 94

Nnamdi Ogboko defense line – 95

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye defensive – 99 Black team for spring game in Georgia *First team defense, second team attack Bold and italics indicate both teams Smael Mondon inside linebacker – 2

Nitro Tuggle wide receiver – 2

CJ Allen inside linebacker – 3

Andrew Paul running back – 3

Anthony Evans wide receiver – 5

Raylen Wilson inside linebacker – 5

Daylen Everette cornerback – 6

Daniel Harris cornerback – 7

Joenel Aguero defensive back – 8

Tyler Williams wide receiver – 10

Damon Wilson outside linebacker – 10

Jalon Walker inside linebacker – 11

Julian Humphrey cornerback – 12

Ryan Puglisi Quarterback – 12

Michael Jackson III wide receiver – 13

Mykel Williams outside linebacker – 13

Stockton quarterback shooter – 14

London Humphreys wide receiver – 16

Dan Jackson safety – 17

Sacovie White wide receiver – 18

JaCorey Thomas defensive back – 20

Jaden Reddell tight end – 23

Malaki Starks defensive back – 24

Collin Drake quarterback-26

Gabe Harris outside linebacker – 29

Chaz Chambliss outside linebacker – 32

Running back Chauncey Bowens – 33

Jordan Hall defensive line – 44

Malachi Toliver offensive line – 51

Christen Miller Defensive Line – 52

Michael Wine offensive line – 52

Kelton Smith offensive line – 54

Monroe Freeling offensive line – 57

Marques Easley offensive line – 58

Bo Hughley offensive line – 59

Daniel Calhoun offensive line – 70

Jamal Meriweather offensive line – 72

Drew Bobo offensive line – 74

Nazir Stackhouse Defense Line – 78

Nyier Daniels offensive line – 79

Colton Heinrich tight end – 82

Cole Speer wide receiver – 83

Brett Thorson Gambler – 92

Tyrion Ingram Dawkins Defensive Line – 93

Warren Brinson Defensive Line -97 Staff: Todd Hartley, Josh Crawford, Glenn Schumann, Tray Scott, Donte Williams Georgia Football Injury Report Branson Robinson – knee out

Bo Hughley – Shoulder, out

Tyrion Ingram Dawkins – foot, out

Smael Mondon – foot, out

Malaki Starks – Shoulder, out

Rara Thomas – foot, limited

DeMello Jones – hamstring, limited

Christen Miller – meniscus, limited

Kris Jones – toe, limited

