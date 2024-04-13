CROOKSTON BOYS TENNIS TAKES DELANO, ALEXANDRIA AND MONTICELLO IN ALEX





The Crookston Pirate Boys Tennis team continues a busy weekend as they play three matches today at the Alexandria Quadrangular. Crookston will play Delano, Monticello and Alexandria. CROOKSTON VS DELANO –

Isaac Thomforde continued to make quick work of his opponents this season, recording a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the first singles. The next completed match was at fourth singles, where Crookston's Alex Zammert, playing his first year of varsity tennis, continued to battle, but ran into a tough opponent and lost 6-1, 6-0, and the team score was 1- 1.

The match remained the same for the rest. Crookston won the second singles match, while Reggie Winjum cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Sam Widseth picked up a big win as he cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win, giving Crookston three wins from four singles matches.

In doubles, two of the three went to the third set tiebreak, creating exciting tennis. At first doubles, Delano won the first set 6-1, but Crookston's duo of Grant Funk and Jack Everett fought back to win the second set 6-3 to force a super tie-breaker for the third set. It was a third set back and forth with a race to 10, and you have to win by two. Delano outlasted the Pirates and won the tie-breaker 11-9. The third doubles match went just like the first. This time, Colton Osborn and Tim Brule of Crookston won the first set 6-4. Delano won the second set 6-3, forcing a tiebreak in the third set. Delano won the set 10-5 and the team scored 3-3. The second doubles team of Caden Boike and Gunnar Groven played a solid match, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 victory with Crookston winning the team portion 4-3. CROOKSTON-4 Delano-3 To win To score 1st Isaac Thomforde Lincoln Monsete Crox 6-1, 6-0 2nd Reggie Winjum Bobby Schleif Crox 6-1, 6-2 3rd Sam Widseth Denny Chode Crox 6-1, 6-0 4th Alex Zammert Gavin Tesmer OF THE 6-1, 6-0 1st

Dubbing Grant Funk

Jack Everett Lucas Th

Rhett Bahe OF THE 6-1, 3-6, 11-9 2nd Caden Boike

Gunnar Groven Ian Truman

Cam Jensen Crox 6-1, 6-2 3rd Colton Osborn

Tim Brule Nate Schnaew

Nolan Peterson OF THE 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 CROOKSTON VS MONTICELLO –

CROOKSTON- Monticello To win To score 1st Isaac Thomforde Ryan Sauma 2nd Reggie Winjum Ethan Kauma 3rd Sam Widseth Wyatt Hanson 4th Alex Zammert Matthew Sundine 1st

Dubbing Grant Funk

Jack Everett Hayden Miller

William Kuhn 2nd Caden Boike

Gunnar Groven Caleb Kaltendn

Rylan Tierra del Fuego 3rd Colton Osborn

Tim Brule Peyton Goglar

Micah Coalwell CROOKSTON VS ALEXANDRIA-

CROOKSTON- Alexandria- To win To score 1st Isaac Thomforde Owen Gilbertson 2nd Reggie Winjum Cole Haabala 3rd Sam Widseth Nik Cook 4th Hudson Rik Donovan Rous 1st

Dubbing Grant Funk

Jack Everett Owen Godfrey

Brett Thornburg 2nd Caden Boike

Gunnar Groven Charlie Johnston

Lucas Fernholz 3rd Colton Osborn

Tim Brule Bennett teaser

Nathan Cook

