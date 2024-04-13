Grand Rapids' 19-game home points streak ends; Husso leaves the warm-up

The Grand Rapids Griffins' point streak on home court is over.

After 19 straight games with at least one point in Van Andel Arena, the Griffins were eliminated 2-0 by the Rockford IceHogs on Friday.

Goalkeeper Sebastian Cossa's streak of 19 consecutive games with at least one point also ended. The former first-round draft pick stopped 22 of 24 shots in the loss.

Before the game, Red Wings goalie Ville Husso left the warm-up early for an unclear reason.

Husso joined the Grand Rapids team on Monday for a conditioning period after suffering a lower-body injury. According to Griffins coach Dan Watson, he was told Husso was unavailable for the game against Rockford.

Friday NHL games

Carolina 5, (at) St. Louis 2: Jaccob Slavin scored the winning goal 7:53 into the third period and Jake Guentzel added a pair of empty netters for the Hurricanes.

Slavin scored as both teams played with four men as Carolina won its fourth straight game and sixth in the last seven.

Seth Jarvis and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina and Frederik Andersen made 29 saves to improve to 13-2-0.

Jordan Kyrou and Zack Bolduc scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 37 saves.

The Blues had won two in a row and need a win to have a chance of one of the wildcard spots. They entered the game three points behind Vegas for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Nashville 5, (at) Chicago 1: Filip Forsberg got his 10th career hat trick and set a Nashville franchise record with 46 goals, and Nashville defeated Chicago.

Kiefer Sherwood and Jason Zucker also scored for the playoff-bound Predators, who handed last-place Chicago its third straight loss. Luke Evangelista had two assists and Kevin Lankinen finished with 25 saves against his former team and also had an assist.

Philipp Kurashev scored for Chicago and Arvid Soderblom had 35 saves.

Nashville coach Andrew Brunette gave top goaltender Juuse Saros, forward Gustav Nyquist and defenseman Ryan McDonagh the night off in a roster management move. The Predators close out the regular season with three games in four nights, ending Monday, before heading into the playoffs next weekend.

Arizona 3, (at) Edmonton 2 (OT): Matias Maccelli scored 1:35 into overtime and Arizona defeated Edmonton after being informed of the team's expected move to Utah.

Josh Doan had a goal and an assist, and Logan Cooley also scored to help the Coyotes earn their fourth win in five games. Karel Vejmelka stopped 37 shots.

Adam Henrique and Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers, who snapped a three-game winning streak. Calvin Pickard finished with 25 saves.

Edmonton, playing without star forward Connor McDavid (lower-body injury), fell within three points of Pacific Division leader Vancouver and secured at least second place and home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

(On) Las Vegas 7, Minnesota 2: Jack Eichel, Nicolas Roy and Pavel Dorofeyev each had a goal and an assist, Chandler Stephenson had four assists and Vegas defeated Minnesota to clinch a playoff berth for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Hertl, William Karlsson and Keegan Kolesar also scored goals, Chandler Stephenson had four assists and Noah Hanifin added two for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson had 25 saves.

The Golden Knights get a chance to defend their Stanley Cup championship after their win combined with St. Louis' 5-2 loss to Carolina. Vegas is the second wild card in the Western Conference, one point behind Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division.

Calgary 6, (at) Anaheim 3: Andrei Kuzmenko scored three goals, Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists, and Calgary withstood Anaheim's third-period rally for a win over the Ducks.

Kuzmenko scored his second career hat trick with two goals in the final (5:38), after Anaheim cut Calgary's 4–0 lead to one goal. Andrew Mangiapane and Connor Zary also scored for the Flames, who won for only the third time in 12 games. Dustin Wolf made 19 saves.

Sam Colangelo scored a goal in his NHL debut for the Ducks, and Frank Vatrano and Olen Zellweger scored soon after. But Kuzmenko deflected Jonathan Huberdeau's shot to keep the Flames ahead with 5:38 to play on a power play, and he added another less than three minutes later.

Coyotes informed about move to Salt Lake City

Arizona Coyotes players have been informed that the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting.

General manager Bill Armstrong flew to Edmonton, Alberta, to tell players about the team's possible move to Utah before the game against the Oilers, the person told The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced.

Players and officials could visit Salt Lake City next week, possibly as early as after the season finale Wednesday, which could be the final game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe.

The news comes amid rumors that Ryan Smith, owner of the NBA's Utah Jazz, has been working to acquire an NHL team, a move that could involve the league buying and turning around Alex Meruelo's Coyotes. The Smith Entertainment Group said in January it had the immediate ability to facilitate that and requested an extension process.

It is also set in the aftermath of a failed arena referendum in Tempe in 2023 and the inability to secure a long-term home in the Phoenix area. Meruelo said the Coyotes are committed to winning a land auction for a potential arena site in Phoenix.

Knights' Stone can start practicing again

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has been cleared to return to practice on a limited basis as he recovers from a ruptured spleen, the team said Friday.

Stone was injured on February 20 after a hit by Nashville Predators' Yakov Trenin. He was expected to compete in a non-contact jersey during the team's morning skate starting Friday, the team announced on X.

In 56 games this season, Stone scored 16 goals and 37 assists for 53 points.

Vegas, the defending Stanley Cup champions, has four games remaining this season, all at home. They will take a three-game losing streak into Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild.

Right now, the Knights would be the second wild card in the Western Conference. They are also one point behind the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division.

