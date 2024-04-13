The U.S. Under-16 Youth National Team opens UEFA Friendship Tournament in Turkey with 2-0 win over hosts





RIVA, Turkey (April 11, 2024) The U.S. Under-16 Women's National Team won its first match at the eight-team UEFA Friendship Tournament in Riva, Turkey, beating the hosts 2-0 behind goals from midfielders Jaiden Rodriguez and Addison Feldman. It was the first-ever match against Turkey for any of the U.S. Women's Youth National Teams and the young Americans were in control from start to finish, building a 12-1 advantage in shots. The United States scored a goal early and one late, with Rodriguez preventing a breakaway in the 12e minute when she finished in the bottom left corner and then in the 84e A minute later, Feldman headed in a cross from the right wing, which was served by striker Ella Kral. The United States will continue playing in Group A against Vietnam on April 13 and Botswana on April 16. All matches will be played at the Turkish TFF Riva Facility, the National Training Center of the federation. Group B consists of Uganda, China, Wales and Paraguay. On April 18, all teams will play a placement match based on the final group rankings, with the first-place team in Group A facing the first-place team in Group B for the championship, while the two second-place finishes fighters compete for the title. third place, third place in the group meeting for fifth place and fourth place playing for seventh place. Players born on or after January 1, 2008 are eligible for this U-16 WYNT cycle. For this tournament, US head coach Patchy Toledo selected all players from the 2008 birth year. All players in the U-16 WYNT pool are eligible for this year's FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup, which will be held in October/November in the Dominican Republic takes place. – U.S. Under-16 Youth National Team Match Report – Agreement:United States Under-16 Women's National Youth Team vs. Turkey

Date:April 11, 2024

Competition:UEFA Friendship Tournament Women U-16

Location:1 Nolu Saha; Riva, Turkey

Weather:64 degrees, sunny Score summary: 1 2 F

US 1 1 2

PLAY USA Jaiden Rodrigueze minute

USA – Addison Feldman (Ella Kral) 84 Setups:

USA: 1-Evan O'Steen, 2-Sydney Schmidt (13-Cali O'Neill, 57), 4-Pearl Cecil (14-Marlee Raymond, 52), 5-London Young (15-Vienna Whipple, 80), 3 -Sierra Dupre; 6-Rylie Morse (16-Reese Canada, 52), 8-Scottie Antonucci (captain) (20-Charlee Siria, 57), 10-Jaiden Rodriguez; 7-Ella Kral, 9-Peyton Marinos (19-Ashlyn Anderson, 52), 17-Jordan Hill (18-Addison Feldman, 57)

Substitutes not used: 12-Josie Biehl, 11-Micayla Johnson

Head coach: Patchy Toledo SHOULD: 1-Esra Yarim, 2-Reciting Mevlde Melek, 3-Burcu Ozsoy (14-Busra Cosar, 69), 4-Isra Sila Gumustekin, 5-Ruveyda Gurbuz, 6-Mervenur Tasucu (19-Alara Turkkan, 83) 7-Buket Ozsoy (18-Liya Eylul Doğu, 83), 9-Elif Ceren Mutlu (20-Selin Mehmedov, 60), 10-Yaren Ersen (8-Sibel Koksal, 69), 11-Sila Cigdem (17-Elif Esra Sanli, 60 ) ), 13-Yaren Beyazgul (16-Beyza Tekgunduz, 46)

Substitutes not used: 12-Melis Gunes, 15-Elif Berra Cambaz

Head coach: Begm resin Summary of Statistics: US/TUR

Shots: 12/1

Shots on target: 6/0

Saves: 4/0

Corners: 5/0

Errors: 13 / 4

Offside: 2/0 Summary of misconduct:

N/A Civil servants:

Referee: Hikmet Ayberk Han Tiryaki

1st Assistant referee: Ceren Hanife Bahadir

2NL Assistant referee: same Uru

4e Official: Hatice Aydin

