Man stops speeding hockey puck from hitting 4-year-old

Asia Davis needed to find a hero, so she did what many do today: she turned to the internet.

Her mission: reunite with the man who risked his body to protect her son during a Cleveland Monsters hockey game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse last Thursday.

As the seconds ticked away toward the end of the third period of the American Hockey League game, the intensity on the ice increased, Davis recalled. Next to her was her friend, Makaila Smith, who began recording some of the battle between the players.

In a case of being in the right place at the right time, Smith was recording as a rogue puck hit out of the ice flew into the stands, straight at Davis and her 4-year-old Nasir.

I don't think I looked up until the puck was already past the glass and past the crowd. And before I knew it, it was just screaming and I looked over and he kind of had his hand up for my son, Davis recalled the man protecting Nasir.

That man was 28-year-old Andrew Podolak. Podolak, a complete stranger to the trio, didn't hesitate to block the puck.

“I don't even want to think about what might have happened,” Davis said. In the best case, [Nasir] would have gone to the hospital.

Davis said the very close call was one of divine intervention.

The group took a few photos to remember the moment, but once the game ended, they went their separate ways without exchanging contact information. With an adrenaline rush and her head pounding, Davis said she was ready to leave the arena as quickly as possible.

Nasir takes a selfie with Podolak during the match on April 11. Thanks to Asia Davis

However, she felt that this might have been a disservice to Podolak, and she began calling the arena to try to track down the man she thought she owed more to for being so selfless.

Then she turned to TikTok.

In a video that has now been viewed more than 1.7 million times since it was posted Saturday night, Davis shared the clip and appealed to find Podolak.

“He was like, I was meant to be here,” Davis said in the post, recalling their conversation. And he was. You can't tell me that God isn't real, she continued.

A few hours later that morning, Podolak had messaged her after the video and plea were distributed to his phone.

Podolak said his first instinct was to just jump in front of the speeding puck. He remembered reaching out at just the right moment to make the block.

It was a crazy experience, he said. Even crazier: Podolak said he happened to be sitting in Section 107, Row 7 and Seat 7 for this particular game.

Seven, Davis said, is her lucky number. You were meant to be there, she told Podolak during an interview with NBC News.

Now connected and on a first name basis, the two feel like this moment has sparked the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

The Cleveland Monsters also noted: sharing the threesome photo on their official X page with the caption: WE FOUND THEM! and treating them to tickets to Saturday's match, which Nasir took credit for dropping the puck before the start of the match.

In their first interview together with NBC News, Davis wanted to let her new friend know how grateful she was.

You are a very special person and I just hope you never spend a day in your life without knowing that, an emotional Davis told Podolak.

Everything happened for a reason, right? Podolak replied.