Updated 2024 College Football National Championship odds





The 2024 college football season is already filled to the brim with storylines led by conference realignments in the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12, the ever-expanding transfer portal, and of course an unregulated NIL landscape in which teams place their highest bids on a player acquire to compete. This month, spring football fans are excited about what's to come for their respective teams. In contrast, new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko finds himself in a familiar spot after serving as the Aggies' defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2021 under then-head coach Jimbo Fisher. Nearly every major program has already completed its respective spring game outside of A&M, as the Maroon & White spring game takes place on Saturday, April 20. Looking far ahead, the expansion of the CFB playoff structure to 12 teams has every program on edge, knowing that a possible nine or 10 wins could secure a postseason spot that isn't a run-of-the-mill bowl game. and yes, despite a lack of, well, consistently meeting preseason expectations, Texas A&M under Elko could be in the thick of things due to the Aggies' relatively manageable SEC schedule. So thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook's college football futures predictions, we can now gauge the Top 15 contenders who should be competing for a playoff spot in late December. 15 Texas A&M Aggies

Record from 2023: 7-5 (4-4 SEC) FanDuel Odds: +4000 As I've said time and time again this offseason, if the offensive line holds up, healthy starting quarterback Conner Weigman should thrive in a new offensive coordination that will support Collin Klein's spread offense. 14 Missouri Tigers

Record from 2023: 11-2 (6-2 SEC) Fan duel odds: +3500 Aside from losing star Cody Shrader, quarterback Brady Cook and stud wide receiver Luther Burden III should be enough to keep the Tigers in the thick of the playoff race come year's end. 13 Tennessee volunteers

Record from 2023: 9-4 (4-4 SEC) FanDuel Odds: +3000 Tennessee is interesting because former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava will take over full-time next season, because if this kid shows up early, and most importantly, head coach Josh Heupel has him playing out of structure on a regular basis, the Sky is the limit for the Volunteers. 12 Clemson Tigers

Record from 2023: 9-4 (4-4 ACC) FanDuel Odds: +3000 Dabo Swinney. That is it. Just kidding, can the two-time national champion finally adapt to the chaotic transfer portal and NIL landscape, or will he continue to become the old man shouting at the clouds? Clemson should be a solid team in 2024, but there are plenty of questions. 11 Florida State Seminoles

Record from 2023: 13-1 (8-0 ACC) FanDuel Odds: +2800 Journeyman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei left Oregon State after just one season, but showed tremendous improvement in his once shaky skillset away from an elite arm. Well, that arm talent has made its way into one State of Florida program that is still buzzing from not being in the College Football Playoffs last season. Fun stuff. The roster has been reloaded and if DJ continues to improve his accuracy, twelve wins are not out of the question. 10 Notre Dame battles Irish

Record from 2023: 10-3 FanDuel Odds: +2200 Shall Our lady for example, reaching 8-0 and then completely collapsing? Completely realistic considering their history, quarterback Sam Hartman, and his beautiful mane, have left after a one-year rental, making way for former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard to make a name for himself with a historic program before also leaving for the NFL. Notre Dame opens the season vs. Texas A&M at Kyle Field, where Leonard will meet his former Duke head coach Mike Elko, that is if he's healthy enough. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions

2023 file: 10-3 (7-2 Big Ten) FanDuel Odds: +2200 Here we go again! Penn State has everything it needs to compete in 2024, even with the expansion of the Big Ten, ten wins is very reasonable. However, former five-star quarterback Drew Allar should be in much better pockets, while the late-season meltdowns that are now too common under head coach James Franklin will continue to keep the fan base on edge. 8 Michigan Glutton

Record from 2023: 15-0 (9-0 Big Ten) 2023 National Champions FanDuel Odds: +2000 After finally winning the National Championship with Michigan After coming painfully close for several years, former head coach Jim Harbaugh has now moved on to the Los Angeles Chargers, and starting quarterback JJ McCarthy is projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Even with all the losses, new head coach Sherrone Moore could surprise us all in 2024. 7 Ole Miss Rebels

Record from 2023: 11-2 (6-2 SEC) FanDuel Odds: +1500 I can run with these odds for what should be the deepest team head coach Lane Kiffin has ever had during his tenure at Ole Miss after re-owning the transfer portal and landing several plug-and-play starters, including former defensive lineman Walter Nolen of Texas A&M. 6 LSU Tigers

Record from 2023: 10-3 (6-2 SEC) FanDuel Odds: +1500 Frankly, they'll have to prove it in October and November before the chances can be taken seriously. With Heisman quarterback Jayden Daniels heading to the NFL, new starting quarterback Garret Nussmeier has shown flashes but lacks the “it” factor needed to carry LSU in 2024. Oh, and the Tigers will also receive both starting receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. lose in the draft. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Record from 2023: 12-2 (8-0) FanDuel Odds: +1300 Hall of fame Alabama head coach Nick Saban has retired (at least for now) and former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer is the new head coach for the first time in more than a decade. We know what he brings to the table offensively, and can the defense hold up now that quarterback Jalen Milroe is back in the saddle? 4 Oregon ducks

Record from 2023: 12-2 (8-1 Pac 12) FanDuel Odds: +850 Yes, I can participate in these opportunities. Oregon Head coach Dan Lanning may have lost quarterback Bo Nix to the draft, but he immediately acquired two talented quarterbacks from the transfer portal in Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore, who will compete for the starting spot this fall. The attack is loaded and the honesty of the defense simply has to be good enough in 2024. 3 Texas Longhorns

Record from 2023: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12) FanDuel Odds: +700 Texas may come back, but let's wait and see what happens after the program's first season in the SEC. Yes, quarterback Quinn Ewers possesses most of the traits needed to win a championship, coupled with O-line protection and a solid run game, but last season's journey to the playoffs wasn't based solely on on Ewers, because a lot of experienced talent has left for the NFL Draft. Texas deserves to be a preseason favorite, but let's hope head coach Steve Sarkisian's massive contract extension doesn't result in a Jimbo Fisher-esque path! 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Record from 2023: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten) FanDuel Odds: +450 I'll keep this short and sweet: IF State of Ohio head coach Ryan Day can finally beat Michigan, and that's a big IF. Expect the Buckeyes and freshman phenom receiver Jeremiah Smith to light up the scoreboard on a weekly basis and earn a playoff birth. 1 Georgian bulldogs

Record from 2023: 13-1 (8-0 SEC) FanDuel Odds: +300 Georgiadue to their incredibly high standards, failed to reach the CFB playoffs just a year after winning a consecutive title, so let's expect a revenge tour led by the great quarterback Carson Beck in 2024. Every time they lose talent, they seem to recharge year after year, and all the credit goes to future Hall of Fame head coach Kirby Smart.

