Everything you need to know: ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macau 2024





The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macau 2024 is finally here! Taking place from Monday, April 15 to Sunday, April 21 at the famed Galaxy Arena, Macao, the event marks the long-awaited return of the World Singles Championship after a three-year hiatus. With a brand new format, fans can expect to be captivated throughout the tournament. Before the action starts, here's all the essential information you need to know. When and where? The Galaxy Arena, Macao will light up with table tennis action from Monday, April 15 to Sunday, April 21. More information is available here. Who will play and who should you pay attention to? With a new qualification system, we will see a larger field of 48 players per event category this year compared to previous World Cups, paving the way for an exciting return of the World Cup in singles and promising more intense action than ever before. The full player list is available on the event page. Here are some exciting names you can look forward to in the coming week. The 2020 Men's and Women's World Cup champions return to defend their titles, with Fan Zhendong aiming for a record-breaking fifth Men's World Cup title and Chen Meng looking to continue her streak with a second Women's World Cup title. They are joined by current world champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, as well as current youth world champions Lin Shidong and Kuai Man. In the mix are several promising young talents ready to take the World Cup by storm, including Frances Felix Lebrun who has rapidly risen the world rankings over the past year and Egypt's Hana Goda who made headlines in 2022 after winning the ITTF African Cup at just 14 years old. Read more here. What is at stake? In addition to the prestigious Evans and Hammarlund Cup, there is a share of a USD 1,000,000 prize pool to be won. What is the new gaming system? The tournament will be split into two phases, with players split into 16 groups of three in phase 1. The top four seeds will automatically be placed in groups 1 through 4 and the remaining players will be included in the groups. The Stage 1 matches consist of four matches, with the final ranking based on win-loss ratios. The winner of each group will qualify for Stage 2, which consists of a knockout draw. For more details about the new playing format, click here. Where to look? Here is the list of broadcasters for the 2024 ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup ECLAT KOREA Exclusive – South Korea

TV TOKYO

SuperSport Exclusive – Sub-Saharan

RMC Sports Exclusive – France and French Overseas Areas: Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana/Guiana, Réunion, Mayotte, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna and French Polynesia), Andorra, Monaco Non-exclusive: Luxembourg, Switzerland, Belgium, Mauritius

Playing antenna When will the phase 1 draw take place? The draw of the groups for phase 1 will take place on Sunday, April 14 at 3:00 PM (local time). Catch it live further ITTF YouTube account.

