Sports
3 instant takeaways from Spring Play 2024
The highly anticipated 2024 Spring Game did not disappoint Virginia Tech.
Maroon earned a 21–14 win, but there were far more positives than negatives in the match. The selections were as evenly distributed as possible and despite a windy day at Lane Stadium, there were some good throws from the quarterbacks and big plays on both sides of the ball. Here are three immediate insights from the 2024 Spring Game.
Kyron drones Picked up where he left off last season, moving the ball downfield and making good throws. He went 6-for-10 for 122 yards and a pair of touchdown passes, one to PJ Prioleau and one to Ja'Ricous Hairston. He was moved all over the pocket and made some nice reads and throws. If he looks this good in the fall, the offense can and will put up some serious points in 2024.
Through the eight games of the season last fall and in the bowl game against Tulane, the Hokies' defense was a big part of their success, winning six of their last nine games. On Saturday the defense on both sides, especially along the line, was active and everywhere. Keyshawn Burgos had the best day and Iowa Western Community College transfer Kemari Copeland had an interception. Sam Brumfield looked good at linebacker with good speed and Dorian Strong had a Drones interception in the end zone in the first quarter. The defense looked as good as anyone could hope for.
A big advantage of the game: Virginia Tech has depth everywhere. Wide receivers, running backs, offensive line, defensive line, you name it, they have it. Pry has done a great job adding talent from the transfer portal and some freshmen and younger returning guys have looked really good. You never want to suffer any injuries, but Hokies fans should be happy with the amount of depth at many positions heading into fall camp.
Overall, it was a good afternoon on all fronts for Virginia Tech and fans should be ready for a potential special fall in Blacksburg.
