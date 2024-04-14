The US leaves Finland behind to reach the final at the women's hockey world championships

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) Taylor Heise did not yet know her next opponent and took the diplomatic approach, saying she had no preference about who the United States would play in the women's hockey world championship gold medal game.

And yet, when given the opportunity to say something derogatory about Canada, Heise laughed and said, no, three times Saturday, before adding, keep that off the ice if necessary.

And it's on the ice where one of the fiercest and longest-running rivalries between the U.S. and Canada in sports and women's hockey will be settled once again on Sunday, when the neighboring countries meet for gold for the 22nd time in 23 tournaments since the championships were established in 1990.

The Canadians were much more eager for a rematch, especially a year after the Americans beat them 6-3 to win gold at the tournament held outside Toronto. It's not lost that Canadians will have a chance to return the favor with the championships being held in downtown New York.

I think it would feel a bit special considering they beat us on home soil last year, said Canadian assistant captain Blayre Turnbull. So yeah, I think it's a big game, one that we were ready for and can't wait to get started.

The Americans advanced Saturday with a 5-0 victory over Finland, in an outing with Laila Edwards scoring a natural hat trick and Aerin Frankel stopping 15 shots to set a single-tournament record with her fourth shutout.

The Canadians followed with a 4-0 victory over the Czech Republic, better known in English as the Czech Republic. Emily Clark and Jocelyne Larocque each scored a goal and assisted, and Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped nine shots for her second shutout of the tournament.

For example, Desbiens has not forgotten the 6-3 defeat in last year's final.

You always want to beat them. Whether it's a Rivalry Series or a world championship, it doesn't change, Desbiens said. Of course I remember what happened last year. And we want this story to be different this year.

In the meantime, Czech coach and former Canadian national team player Carla MacLeod made a point to highlight how much the gap is starting to narrow between the rest of the world and the two dominant North American teams.

There was some hostility out there, and I take that as a compliment to the Czech. MacLeod said of a performance that featured several big hits and a pushing match that resulted in heavy penalties for Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Czech Noemi Neubauerova in the third round. period of time. If the Canadians and Americans get frustrated playing against us, we've done something right.

In a tournament where the Czechs, Finns and Germany showed signs of starting to close the competitive gap, the only match remains between the US and Canada.

The final will be a repeat of Monday's physical, fast-paced, end-to-end preliminary round, which the Americans won 1-0 on Kirsten Simm's overtime goal.

Edwards, along with Simms, is one of four American players making their tournament debut.

She stepped in a way that not many people can. And I'm very proud of her, said Heise, who scored Edward's last two goals. I'm glad she could prove that to herself. Because sometimes when you're young and you get picked for a team like this, you need a goal like that to prove to yourself that you're here for a reason. But we all knew that before.

The 6-foot-2 Edwards is from Cleveland and is the first black hockey player to play on the U.S. national team. Coming off her second season at Wisconsin, she is one of four Americans making their tournament debut and now has five goals to share the tournament lead with teammate Alex Carpenter.

It's pretty good, I'd say, Edwards said of her growing confidence. Just trust the team. So that always helps with my individual self-confidence. When our teams are rolling and everyone is playing their best, sharing the puck and just doing all kinds of things, it really helps my confidence.

Hannah Bilka and Savannah Harmon also scored for the Americans, who kept their perfect run intact by having appeared in every World Cup final since the tournament was founded in 1990.

The two global women's hockey powers have met in 21 of 22 world tournament finals, with the sole exception of 2019, when host Finland defeated Canada in the semi-finals before losing to the US in a 2-1 shootout.

The Americans have won 10 world gold medals, compared to Canada's 12. The U.S. is 18-17 overall against Canada in tournament play, with both teams having scored 98 goals against. Canada, meanwhile, has an advantage in the Olympics, having won five gold medals compared to the United States' two.

