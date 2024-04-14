Here's what we saw at FAMU's Orange and Green Spring Football Game

Football returned to Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday as Florida A&M hosted the Orange and Green Spring Game.

In its first organized game action since winning the Rattlers Celebration Bowl in Atlanta last December, FAMU culminated spring football camp with its annual showcase game and ushered in the James Colzie III era.

The Rattlers Green team, dressed in white jerseys, defeated the Orange team 14-7.

With several transfers, recruits and a new roster providing a first taste of action under Colzie, here are three takeaways from FAMU's Orange and Green Spring Game.

FAMU's quarterback battle continues, Junior Muratovic shines in spring game

Saturday's spring game gave us a look at the future of FAMU's quarterback room for the successor to award-winning signal caller Jeremy Moussa, who had exhausted his eligibility.

All six quarterbacks on the roster took snaps during the spring game.

However, it was Junior Muratovic who stole the show in the match and Florida Atlantic transfer Daniel Richardson had a solid spring showing.

Muratovic looked confident on Saturday, leading the game's first touchdown drive after taking the charge 80 yards to open the game's scoring. Muratovic, one of the veterans on the roster, played in six games last season and threw for 138 yards.

In Saturday's game, Muratovic threw two touchdowns and led the only successful offensive drives of the game for the Rattlers. He also shined in the 7-on-7 portion of the spring game.

Colzie was impressed with Muratovic and Richardson in the spring but isn't ready to name a starting quarterback yet.

At the start of the day I thought Junior made some really good passes. Daniel also made some really good passes, Colzie said. So I guess we can wait and see who that quarterback would be as we navigate through the summer.

Richardson, who earned FAMU's top quarterback of the spring award at halftime, got off to a slow start to the spring game. Despite throwing three interceptions on Saturday, the graduate transfer looked strong in practice but struggled to find his footing in his first gameday simulation in Bragg.

“I thought Junior and Daniel did a really good job this spring,” Colzie said. Those two guys did a really good job. We wouldn't make any decisions. Not because those two guys didn't necessarily break up, but I think both guys did well.

Alston HookerTrey Visser, Noah RossAnd DJ Boney they all took pictures for the Rattlers.

However, the duo of Muratovic and Richardson are battling for the starting job. Both players completed difficult passes and showed good pocket awareness during the game play portion of the spring game.

FAMU's 'Dark Cloud Defense' creates a plethora of turnovers in the spring game

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense stole the show on Saturday, forcing four interceptions and allowing just one touchdown to the offense.

The Rattlers ranked as thethe nation's second-best defense last yearand this year's squad looks set to follow suit.

Even with the good results and the limited offensive action, Colzie wants to get more out of his defense.

“We did some good things turnover-wise, but I didn't think we played as fast as we normally would have played on the defensive end,” Colzie said. We need to make sure we get things right in terms of personnel so that we are where we need to be when we start the season.

The secondary was strong against a tough FAMU offense, forcing five interceptions, including one pick-six, and a slew of incompletions.Jordan Cumberbatch,Oh Mare Lee,Andre Powell Jr.andGabriel Nancell came up with picks for the Rattlers.

Across the board, the FAMU defense showed its promise with a handful of tackles for loss and sacks. Although the offense only rushed a few times, the front seven Rattlers looked strong against the run, allowing only a few yards after contact.

While the defensive starters faced off against the offensive starters throughout the game, Colzie tried to test his best against each other in the afternoon.

Iron sharpens iron for me, said Colzie. I want to see the ones against the ones. We don't play the twos or threes when we play Norfolk State. So I just wanted to see how we react to each other with ours versus ours.

Standout player: FAMU defenseman Andre Powell Jr. picks up two interceptions

Powell was one of the standouts among the strong defensive backs.

He picked off Richardson twice in the first half, including a well-timed jump off a route that led to his first interception.

The Rattlers had one of the strongest defensive groups in the country last year and kept players like Kendall Bohler and Powell on this year's roster.

Powell had a strong performance in Saturday's spring game, covering well and forcing a pair of incompletions in addition to the interceptions.

Those are guys who played for us when we were running for the national championship, Colzie said. Andre Powell was a guy who was behind a guy like Javan Morgan last year, so now it's his chance to make some plays.

After appearing in 11 games last season, Powell recorded 14 total tackles in the 2023 season and showed promise in the spring game that he could have a better season for himself and the defensive back group in the fall.

Colzie feels like playing the defensive backs against the top two quarterbacks on the roster was a way to gauge where the group is heading into the spring.

That's another reason why I did those versus those, so our DBs get a shot at our number one and number two quarterback on our team, Colzie said. How can they respond to the [FAMU wide receiverJamari Gassett] and our other really good attacking players?

