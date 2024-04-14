Shitikova sweeps court No. 5, Spiders Clip Hawks Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia





Next game: vs. George Washington 14/4/2024 | 2:30 in the evening April 14 (Sun) / 2:30 PM vs George Washington History PHILADELPHIA, Pa. Behind a dominant win over No. 5 singles Polina Shitikova , the University of Richmond women's tennis team took a 7-0 sweep of Saint Joseph's on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Spiders improved to 7-9 overall and 3-4 in Atlantic 10 Conference play, while the Hawks fell to 3-13 and 1-4 in conference play. How it happened

Andrea Campodonico And Claire Le Du took a quick doubles victory on court No. 1, 6-1 over Tort-Umpierre/Tracey (SJU), while Lara Bakhaya and Shitikova also defeated I. Amato/S. Amato (SJU) on court two and gave UR ​​the doubles point. In the singles, Campodonico held the winning position with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Tracey (SJU) on the court one earlier Carly Cohen took a 6-3, 6-1 loss over Tort-Umpierre (SJU) on court two. Leonor Oliveira took care of business on court three with an easy 6-1, 6-0 win over S. Amato (SJU) and Elizabeth Novak defeated Kordonowy (SJU) 6-4, 6-1. Shitikova defeated Tackett (SJU) 6-0, 6-0 on court five and Le Du gave Richmond the 7-0 victory with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over I. Amato (SJU) on singles court six. From Head Coach Jacob Dunbar “I'm super proud of the girls today,” Dunbar said. “After a tough week they bounced back and fought through tough conditions today.” Richmond women's tennis match results Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's

April 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Richmond 7, Sint-Jozefs 0 Doubles Competition Andrea Campodonico / Claire Le Du (RIC) final Fabia Tort-Umpierre/Victoria Tracey (SJU) 6-1 Lara Bakhaya / Polina Shitikova (RIC) final Ireland Amato/Sophia Amato (SJU) 6-1 Charlotte Kordonowy/Brooke Tackett (SJU) def. Elizabeth Novak / Lainey O'Neil (RIC) 6-0 Singles Competition Andrea Campodonico (RIC) final Victoria Tracey (SJU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 Carly Cohen (RIC) final Fabia Tort-Umpierre (SJU) 6-3, 6-1 Leonor Oliveira (RIC) final Sophia Amato (SJU) 6-1, 6-0 Elizabeth Novak (RIC) final Charlotte Kordonowy (SJU) 6-4, 6-1 Polina Shitikova (RIC) final Brooke Tackett (SJU) 6-0, 6-0 Claire Le Du (RIC) final Young Ireland (SJU) 6-2, 6-2 Match notes Richmond 7-9, 3-4 A-10

Saint Joseph's 3-13, 1-4 A-10 Next one The Spiders look ahead to their final two games, a date with George Washington on April 14 at 2:30 p.m., before closing the season at home against William & Mary at 2 p.m.

