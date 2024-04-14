USA and Canada en route to 22nd gold medal match in women's ice hockey world | Ice hockey

One of the fiercest and longest-running rivalries between the world's sports and women's hockey worlds, the United States vs. Canada, adds another chapter to the world championships.

The neighboring countries and women's ice hockey superpowers meet on Sunday for the 22nd time in 23 tournaments since the championships were established for gold in 1990.

The defending champion Americans advanced Saturday with a 5-0 win over Finland, in an outing with Laila Edwards scoring a natural hat trick and Aerin Frankel stopping 15 shots to set a single tournament record with her fourth shutout.

The Canadians followed with a 4-0 victory over the Czech Republic, better known in English as the Czech Republic. Emily Clark and Jocelyne Larocque each scored a goal and assisted, and Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped nine shots for her second shutout of the tournament.

With the Americans taking their place first, forward Taylor Heise had no preference over who they faced.

It doesn't matter which team, it doesn't matter what time, it doesn't matter where we play. As far as I'm concerned, we could play outside, Heise said. It would be difficult for us to get out anyway.

And yet, even in a tournament where the Czechs, Finns and Germany showed signs of starting to close the competitive gap, the matchups between the US and Canada tend to provide the most memorable games. And that includes a physical, fast-paced, end-to-end match in the preliminary round, which the Americans won 1-0 on Kirsten Simm's overtime goal.

Edwards, along with Simms, is one of four American players making their tournament debut.

She stepped in a way that not many people can. And I'm very proud of her, said Heise, who scored Edward's last two goals. I'm glad she could prove that to herself. Because sometimes when you're young and you get picked for a team like this, you need a goal like that to prove to yourself that you're here for a reason. But we all knew that before.

The 6-foot-2 Edwards is from Cleveland and is the first black hockey player to play on the U.S. national team. Coming off her second season at Wisconsin, she is one of four Americans making their tournament debut and now has five goals to share the tournament lead with teammate Alex Carpenter.

It's pretty good, I'd say, Edwards said of her growing confidence. Just trust the team. So that always helps with my individual self-confidence. When our teams are rolling and everyone is playing their best, sharing the puck and just doing all kinds of things, it really helps my confidence.

Hannah Bilka and Savannah Harmon also scored for the Americans, who kept their perfect run intact by having appeared in every World Cup final since the tournament was founded in 1990.

The two global women's hockey powers have met in 21 of 22 world tournament finals, with the sole exception of 2019, when host Finland defeated Canada in the semi-finals before losing to the US in a 2-1 shootout. The Americans ended Canada's two-year gold medal streak last year with a 6-3 victory in the tournament played outside Toronto. (Canada defeated the US at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.)

The Americans, who defeated Canada 6-3 in last year's final, have won 10 world gold medals to Canada's 12. The U.S. is 18-17 overall against Canada in tournament play, with both teams having scored 98 goals against. Canada, meanwhile, has an advantage in the Olympics, having won five gold medals compared to the United States' two.

Sanni Ahola finished with 50 saves in a match that saw Finland defeated 55-15, played in front of a mostly rowdy USA! UNITED STATES! singing crowd in downtown New York.

We fought hard, but the US was very good, Ahola said. They were very strong and fast, so they tried to survive. We didn't have many chances, but we should have taken them better.

In the second semi-final, Canada led 2-0 after the first period on goals from Larocque and Blayre Turnbull. Sarah Fillier rounded out the scoring for Canada (5-1), which also defeated the Czech Republic 5-0 in the preliminary round.

Klara Peslarova stopped 43 shots for the Czechs, who have a chance to win their third bronze medal in a row.

Earlier in the day, former Northeastern University star and PWHL Boston member Alina Muller scored 4:07 into overtime in Switzerland's 3-2 victory over Germany in a seeding round. The victory ensures Switzerland retains a place among the top five countries in the A group, while Germany remains in the five-nation B group and will compete in next year's world championships.