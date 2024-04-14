White scores 27-0 victory over Blue in the annual spring game





Football

4/13/2024 5:47:00 PM Allar throws for 202 yards and a score for White, Harris records seven total tackles and a PBU for Blue

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. On a windy Saturday afternoon in Happy Valley, the Penn State football team took the field at Beaver Stadium for the annual Blue-White Game presented by Highmark. The White team earned the 27-0 victory over the Blue team, closing out the spring training schedule for the Nittany Lions. Within the numbers 202 Passing yards for Allar Starting quarterback Drew Allar threw for 202 yards and a touchdown, helping the White team to a 27-0 victory in the highlight of spring training. This is the second consecutive Blue-White game in which Allar threw for exactly 202 yards. 7 Tackles for A.J. Harris Harris, a newcomer to Penn State's roster, posted seven total tackles, including two tackles for loss, in a solid defensive effort against the White team. The sophomore also recorded a pass breakup in the Blue and White game. 2 Touchdowns for Martin Jr.

Quinton Martin Jr. scored the game's first touchdown and ran into the end zone for a nine-yard score, putting the White team up 7–0 at 10:06 of the second quarter. The talented freshman also scored on a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter. 30 Reception of the yard touchdown by Rappleyea Freshman tight end Andreas Rappleyea ran in a 30-yard score with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter, extending the White team's lead to 27-0. 72 Receiving yards for Harrison Wallace III For the White team, Wallace III hauled in five of seven targets for a game-high 72 yards. 2 Interceptions for the white team

Zakee Wheatley And Amin Vanover each recorded interceptions in the annual Blue and White match. Wheatley picked off Pribula late in the first quarter with an intended pass Julian Fleming as Vanover intercepted the quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer early in the fourth quarter, setting up a Martin touchdown run. 8 Big plays (15+ yards) for the white attack Six passing plays and two rushing plays for 15 yards highlighted the White offense on Saturday afternoon. A pair of 30 yard strides from Allar, one to Kaden Saunders and a touchdown against Rappleyea were the longest plays of the day for both teams. 67,000 Fans present An estimated 67,000 fans showed up to support the Nittany Lions during their annual spring game. The Penn State faithful showed through the swirling winds to support the Nittany Lions as they concluded spring training. Prize winners Four Nittany Lions were recognized for their performances during spring training at halftime. Sophomore redshirt Audavion Collins was presented with the Jim O'Hora Award, Redshirt junior Liam Clifford received the Red Worrell Award, and junior Riley Thompson received the Coaches Special Team Award. The duo of Cam Molenaar And Nick Dawkins were honored with the Frank Patrick Memorial Total Commitment Award, which is given annually to team members who consistently and exemplarily fulfill their responsibilities in all facets of the football program. This includes academic pursuits, off-season preparation, in-season commitment, conduct and community service.

