Downies Triple Podium Finish Beach Invitational Final Highlights





Long Beach, California. Being good at something is a lot of fun, and Jhana Downie is having a good time. The Aggies competed in day three of the Beach Invitational and day two of the Bryan Clay Invitational on Saturday, with Downie earning a pair of third-place finishes in the 100 meters and 200 meters dash, while taking home the gold in the 400 meters sprint. . In addition to Downie's dominant day, several Aggies recorded new personal bests and season bests. Bryan Clay for invitations In Azusa, California, a quintet of Aggies competed in the 1,500-meter run. In the open 'C', Vanessa Gracian set a new personal record with a time of 4:46.96 seconds. In the Open 'B' variant, Tobe Amon took first place for the Crimson & White in the Open 'A' edition of the race, with a time of 4:28.10, a new season best for the senior from Middleburg, South Africa. Maggie Gibbs also competed in the Open 'A' and set a new personal best with a score of 4:31.29, surpassing her previous best set at the 2024 Willie Williams Classic. Beach invitation On the third and final day of the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California, the 4×100 relay team Alijah Logan , Grace Pendarvis , Sierra Brewer And Terice Stone achieved second place after a time of 45.63. Competing in the 100 meter hurdles for the second day in a row after finishing third at the Cerritos Invitational on Friday, T'Erica Boyd was the top finisher for the Aggies, with a wind-adjusted time of 13.86 (+2.4). Breanna Moss recorded a time of 14.55 and finished third in her heat. Jhana Downie And Sierra Brewer highlighted the 100-meter dash for NM State, where Downie placed third overall with a wind-adjusted time of 11.50 (+3.9 m/s). Brewer recorded the best time of the event in all conditions with a time of 11:59 (+3.2 m/s) to finish fifth. Once again she stood on stage, Jhana Downie finished second in the 200 meters, with a wind-corrected time of 23.63 (+2.5 m/s). Sierra Brewer recorded her second place in the top ten that afternoon and came sixth with a best time under all conditions of 24.13 (+2.5 m/s). Mickaliliah Vassell competed in the event for the first time and placed a 12e-place finish with a final time of 24.59 (+2.3 m/s). In the 400 meter sprint, Jhana Downie , proved herself again and took home the gold medal after crossing the line with a time of 53.75. This completed an afternoon of three podium finishes for the senior from Sunrise, Florida. Terice Stone achieved fifth place in the 400 meter hurdles, good for a time of 59.21. Currently, Steen would qualify this time for the NCAA West Preliminaries, held May 22-25 in Fayetteville, Ark. Moore's enemies achieved the best result among Aggies in the discus on Saturday with a best mark of 47.16 m (154-8″), while freshmen Ladina Kobler recorded a new personal best with a distance of 43.17 m (141-7″). Meanwhile in the shot put, Rebecca Green achieved a score of 15.25 m (50-0.50″) and placed seventh overall. Her best result and school record of 16.59 m (54-5.25″) at the Stanford Invitational is good for the 16e-best distance in the NCAA West region while ranked 28the in the country. For complete coverage of NM State Track & Field, visitNMStateSports.com – the official home of Aggie Athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateXCTF), Instagram(@NMStateXCTF), and like us on Facebook (NMStateTrackXC). ++NM State++

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nmstatesports.com/news/2024/4/13/outdoor-track-downies-triple-podium-finish-highlights-beach-invitational-finale.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos