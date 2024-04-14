University of Colorado Athletics

PHOENIX The University of Colorado men's golf team was ranked 13th when play was suspended in the second round due to darkness at Thunderbird Collegiate in Arizona State.

Eight teams were unable to finish when play was called at 7:14 PM MST, but players were able to finish the hole they were on. All eight required players to finish somewhere between one and three holes.

Host and No. 4 Arizona State played as the fourth-ranked team in the country, finishing the day with a 13-stroke lead over rival No. 9 Arizona. Both schools had a 13-under round of 271 on Friday, UA in the morning and ASU in the afternoon. But the Sun Devils combined it with a morning 10-under 274 for a 23-under total of 545, while the Wildcats were over par in the afternoon (3-over 287) and a distant second with a 10-under 558 total. . No. No. 33 UCLA and No. 62 Houston ranked third with 6-under 562 scores.

The No. 66 Buffaloes got off to a decent start and were undersized for most of the first round, fluctuating between fifth and eighth place for much of the morning. But the four players who would score for the team played a collective 9-over par over the final eight holes, leaving CU in 15th place after the first round with a 3-over 287. But the Buffs hung around there through the afternoon, especially as the wind picked up and were 4-over when play was suspended, moving into a tie for 13th with Baylor at 7-over par.

One advantage for the Buffaloes is that all five players still have the easiest hole on the course to play, the 470-yard, par-5 9th, and could make an immediate jump in the standings as CU is just nine strokes off the is sixth. place.

Juniors Justin Bever And Tucker Clark are tied for 25th, as both are even par and there are two holes left to play in the second round. Both posted an opening round of 1-under-par 70 on the 7,551-yard, par-71 course at Papago Golf Club.

Biwer had seven birdies on Friday, including one of just eight birdies all day (172 rounds completed) on the 243-yard, par-3 challenging 17th. He was 4-under through 12 (four birdies, eight pars) before a double bogey at No. 4 ended a streak of 20 consecutive holes of par or better dating back to the final round at Stanford's The Goodwin the last week of March.

Clark, from nearby Paradise Valley, had the longest day of all the Buffs in terms of time; he was the first to tee off at 8.13am and so with two holes to play it took him 11 hours and one minute to play 34 consecutive holes. He had six birdies and was the only Buff without a double bogey, playing the par-3s on the fifth spot in the 96-man field (even).

Junior Dylan McDermott is tied for 58th place, because he still has three holes to play and is 3 over par on Saturday. He had a team-high eight birdies and played the par-5s at 4-under to finish in fifth place. He opened with a 2-over 73 in the first round.

Sophomore Hunter Swanson is tied for 81st as he is 7 over par with three holes to go in his second time around Papago; he opened with a 6-over 77 but played much better in the afternoon: after going birdie-less in the morning, he scored five in the afternoon.

Freshmen Brandon Knight is tied for 91st as he is 9 over par with two holes to go. He shot a 3-over 74 in the first round, but had some trouble the second time he attacked the course, as he was 6-over (10 pars, six bogeys).

Preston Summerhays of Arizona State is the individual leader after an effort of 67-66133, 9 under par, good for a three-shot lead over teammate Wenyi Ding and Tony Xiong of Arizona.

“It was kind of a 'two steps forward, one step back' day,” the CU head coach said Roy Edwards he said, unknowingly quoting the lyrics from a Bruce Springsteen song. “The boys fought hard. We are on the cusp of playing well and expect to do so tomorrow.”

The third and final round is scheduled for Saturday, but will start after the second round is completed first. These players will take the court at 6:40 a.m. MST (7:40 a.m. MDT). CU will then be paired with Baylor starting on the 10th hole when the third round begins at approximately 9:20 a.m. MDT.

This is the final preparation for the traveling squad before the 13th annual (and final) Pac-12 Championships, which take place in two weeks here in Arizona (Carefree). The five players competing here are likely on the event list, with a sixth player added to the mix after next week's Southern Colorado Masters in Pueblo, where four Buffs will compete individually.

COMMENTS: This is the most competitive tournament the Buffaloes have played in to date. Of the 17 schools here, six are in the top 20, 10 in the top 43 and 16 in the top 67 in Scoreboard's latest rankings (April 10); only USC was lower at No. 102. It's also almost a mini-preview for the Pac-12 Championships later this month, as nine conference teams participate in the event. Only Cal, Oregon and Stanford are not there. The weather was almost perfect for the morning round, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s, with sunny skies and negligible wind; however, winds increased mid-afternoon, gusting 10 to 17 mph, with temperatures reaching 90; perhaps why eleven teams were undersized and another two even, while in the second round only four were undersized, and two of them were only 1-under The average score for everyone 172 rounds that were completed on Friday 72.34but was significantly higher in the afternoon (73.13 for the 76 completed laps) then the morning lap (71.58A total of 24 players are currently under par, while eight others are tied This is the 16th time the Buffaloes have participated in ASU's spring event, the first since it was renamed Thunderbird Collegiate; the Buffs last competed here in 2019, with a best result of sixth place in 1981 Steve Jones was medalist that year (217, +1) and Yannick Paulus was co-medalist in 2017 (202, -11) CU has competed in tournaments with 15 of the other 16 teams in the field the first time the Buffs and Baylor have been in the same game; Colorado does 8-16-1 against the field (6-6-1 vs. Pac-12 foes) The Buffs rank 13th in birdies (28; Arizona State leads with 41) and is 16th in pars (99, Oklahoma State tops the list with 118); but CU can move up significantly in both categories with a strong start Saturday on the 12 remaining holes in the second round. Colorado played the par-5s on the fifth at 10-under, the par-3s on the ninth (11-over) and the 16th best on the par-4 (18-over).