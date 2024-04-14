Nussmeier throws 2 touchdowns in 2024 football spring game – LSU





BATON ROUGE Junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier completed all seven of his passes, two of which went for touchdowns, to highlight LSU's performance here during the National L Club Spring Game at Tiger Stadium. The scrimmage featured a unique scoring format for the defense as points were awarded for forcing turnovers, stops on fourth down, sacks, tackles for loss and pass breakups. The game ended in a 34-34 tie, with the offense scoring four touchdowns and a pair of field goals. The defense scored points with two fourth-down stops, seven sacks, 13 tackles for loss and a pass breakup. There were no turnovers in the game with 68 offensive snaps. For me, these are opportunities to go from 14 preps and practices to one performance and I wanted to see how the guys handled that, LSU coach Brian Kelly said. There's a big difference between a practice player and a guy who comes out and performs. It's Tiger Stadium, there's a history and tradition here, so I want to see guys that can flip the switch and get in the right zone and play this game at a high level. I want to see guys deal with this while I'm locked in and focused. I'm treating this as a real gaming opportunity. I think some guys did. Harold Perkins did a very good job in the box. We were deliberate in running the ball at him and making him defend and get over the top of a spring block from a tackle. That was really good to see. Perkins had three tackles and a sack for a loss of two yards on the game. The other thing we emphasized was the running game and how important that is with our offensive line to exert our will and I thought I saw that, Kelly said. I've seen a lot of the principles we talked about in the run-up to this game. Sophomore Kaleb Jackson led all running backs with 59 yards on 14 carries. He scored on a 32-yard run in the first quarter. You also saw the things we need to get better at, Kelly said. We can't let the ball go over our heads. We had some coverage errors. These cannot keep happening. We have to continue to evaluate and recruit at the defensive position. That's a must. I like what our edges do. We get good pressure from the edge, but we have to be very strong inside. LSU quarterbacks combined to complete 21 of 34 passes for 371 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Nussmeier connected with transfer Zavion Thomas on a 45-yard touchdown pass on the game's first possession and found Kyren Lacy on a 59-yard touchdown later in the first quarter. Nussmeier led all quarterbacks with 187 passing yards. Other scores for the offense came on a 64-yard TD pass from Colin Hurley to Khai Prean. Damian Ramos kicked a 23-yard field goal, while Aidan Corbello converted on a 37-yard attempt. Austin Ausberry led the defense with seven tackles, while Gabriel Reliford had 3.5 tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks.

