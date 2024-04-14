Denver Sets NCAA Hockey Record with 10th National Title; Hyped by fans for win vs. BC | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumors





David Berding/Getty Images The University of Denver hockey team made history with a shutout on Saturday night. Denver beat Boston College 2-0 in the Men's Hockey National Championship to claim a record 10th NCAA title. The Pioneers were previously tied with Michigan for the men's college hockey record with nine championships. Goaltender Matt Davis, who had allowed four goals in his previous four starts for Denver, made 34 saves to earn the clean sheet. Boston College had several high-risk chances early in the game, but Denver got on the board first. Sophomore forward Jared Wright opened the scoring midway through the second period with a shot that bounced off the post and in. Denver then controlled the game until sophomore forward Rieger Lorenz, who assisted on the first goal, provided insurance five and a half minutes later. Lorenz scored on a highlight-reel pass from freshman Zeev Buium. Boston College forward Ryan Leonard, who was drafted by the Washington Capitals with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 draft, led Boston College with eight shots in the loss. Saturday night's NCAA title game featured a bevy of players who could join the NHL in the future. Boston College Schedule Features 14 NHL draft pickswhile 12 took the ice for Denver. It's possible that Smith, a free agent, could have gotten himself his own look from NHL scouts with his championship shutout.

