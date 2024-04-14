Draw for ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – Macau SAR Government Portal





Press conference organized by the organizers The ITTF Macau 2024 Men's and Women's World Cup presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and Co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, it will be held at the Galaxy Arena from April 15 to 21. Today (April 14) a press conference and the draw for the tournament took place by the organizers. Guests in attendance included Ms. Petra Srling, President of ITTF and member of the International Olympic Committee; Mr. Liu Guoliang, Vice President of ITTF, Chairman of the World Table Tennis Board and Chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association; Mr. Steve Dainton, CEO of the ITTF Group; Mr. Pun Weng Kun, Chairman of the Sports Bureau; and Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of GEG. Elite table tennis players, including 48 male players and 48 female players, will participate in the ITTF Men's World Cup and the ITTF Women's World Cup respectively. Reigning men's and women's World Cup champions Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng want to defend their titles. They are joined by current world champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, as well as current world junior champions Lin Shidong and Kuai Man. The tournament is divided into two phases, with players in phase 1 being split into 16 groups of three. The top 16 seeds are assigned to 16 different groups; the rest are attracted using a modified hose system and players from the same association cannot be included in the same group. Each match consists of four games, and the player who secures first place in each group will advance to Stage 2 with best-of-seven knockout matches. Female players including Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Bernadette Szocs, Adriana Diaz, Hana Goda and Jian Fang Lay performed the men's draw. The results are as follows: Group 1 WANG Chuqin (China) Kirill GERASSIMENKO (Kazakhstan) AN Jaehyun (Republic of Korea) Group 2 FAN Zhendong (China) WONG Chun Ting (Hong Kong, China) Benedikt DUDA (Germany) Group 3 LIANG Jingkun (China) Kristian KARLSSON (Sweden) Nicholas LUM (Australia) Group 4 M.A. Long (China) Edward LY (Canada) Aditya SAREEN (Australia) Group 5 LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) Sora MATSUSHIMA (Japan) Joo GERALDO (Portugal) Group 6 LIN Gaoyuan (China) CHUANG Chih-Yuan (Chinese Taipei) Tomislav PUCAR (Croatia) Group 7 Félix LEBRUN (France) KAO Cheng-Jui (Chinese Taipei) Nicolas BURGOS (Chile) Group 8 Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) Anders LIND (Denmark) Finn LUU (Australia) Group 9 JANG Woojin (Republic of South Korea) Simon GAUZY (France) Mohamed EL-BEIALI (Egypt) Group 10 Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) Jonathan GROTH (Denmark) Andrej GACINA (Croatia) Group 11 QIU Dang (Germany) Shunsuke TOGAMI (Japan) Ahmed SALEH (Egypt) Group 12 Darko JORGIC (Slovenia) Lee Sang Su (South Korea) Tiago APOLONIA (Portugal) Group 13 LIN Shidong (China) Alexis LEBRUN (France) Alberto MINO (Ecuador) Group 14 Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) LIM Jonghoon (Republic of South Korea) Izaac QUEK (Singapore) Group 15 Marcos FREITAS (Portugal) ARUNA Pictures (Nigeria) Daniel GONZALEZ (Puerto Rico) Male players including Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin, Felix Lebrun, Hugo Calderano, Omar Assar and Nicholas Lum conducted the women's draw. The results are as follows: Group 1 SUN Yingsha (China) CHEN Szu-Yu (Chinese Taipei) ZHU Chengzhu (Hong Kong, China) Group 2 WANG Manyu (China) BATRA doll (India) Adina DIACONU (Romania) Group 3 WANG Yidi (China) Xiaona SHAN (Germany) DOO Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) Group 4 CHEN Meng (China) Sreeja AKULA (India) Natalia BAJOR (Poland) Group 5 SHIN Yubin (Republic of South Korea) Lily ZHANG (USA) ZENG Jian (Singapore) Group 6 CHEN Xingtong (China) Orawan PARANANG (Thailand) LIU Hsing-Yin (Chinese Taipei) Group 7 Mima IT (Japan) Amy WANG (USA) Suthasini SAWETTABUT (Thailand) Group 8 Hina HAYATA (Japan) Elizabeta SAMARA (Romania) Sabine WINTER (Germany) Group 9 CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) Linda BERGSTROM (Sweden) Yousra HELMY (Egypt) Group 10 HARIMOTO sugar cane (Japan) KIM Nayeong (Republic of South Korea) Mo ZHANG (Canada) Group 11 Bernadette SZOCS (Romania) Prithika Pavade (France) Mariam ALHODABY (Egypt) Group 12 Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) Hana GODA (Egypt) Fu Yu (Portugal) Group 13 JEON Jihee (South Korea) KUAI man (China) Jian Fang LAY (Australia) Group 14 Miu HIRANO (Japan) JIA NAN YUAN (France) Jocelyn LAM (New Zealand) Group 15 JOO Cheonhui (South Korea) Bruna TAKAHASHI (Brazil) Sarah HANFFOU (Cameroon) Group 16 Nina MITTELHAM (Germany) Sofia POLCANOVA (Austria) Michelle BROMLEY (Australia) The Phase 1 matches from April 15 to 17 are divided into two sessions per day, with the first session starting at 9:30 AM and the second at 5:00 PM. For the knockout matches on April 18 and 19, the first session will start at 11am and the second at 6pm. The semi-finals will take place on April 20 from 6:00 PM and the final on April 21 from 7:30 PM Ticket sales have received an overwhelming response, with a limited number of tickets now available through the Damai app and mini program, Kong Seng stores in Macao, MacauTicket.com or directly from the Galaxy Arena venue during the event period. For the latest updates on the event, visit the ITTF official website at www.ittf.com, the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events Facebook page, (Macao Sports ) WeChat official account and (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

