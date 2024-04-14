Live blog: Gloucestershire v Yorkshire, Vitality CC, day three

Match Center

5:14 pm – Gloucestershire21-1 after seven overs. We still have 19 to bowl tonight. Bancroft and Price in the crease. Fisher and Coad continue.

4:55 PM – WICKET! Dent caught at leg slip by Bean off Coad, 5. It's 7-1 in the third over.

4:51 pm – Gloucestershire are 6-0 in the second over of their chase of 498. Fisher and Coad with the new ball.

4:36 pm – Yorkshire has declared at 434-6, setting Gloucestershire a target of 498.

4:30 PM – WICKET! Hill caught at long-on-off Price, 58. 423-6 after 81 overs. Milnes now comes in with a lead of 486.

4:29 pm – Hill reaches his fifty from 54 balls with 6x4s and 1×6. Another excellent blow. 418-5, a lead of 481.

4:17 PM – WICKET! De Lange gets Brook caught at deep mid-wicket for 68. 393-5, a lead of 456. Tattersall in now.

4:13 PM – SIX! Hill hammers De Lange over mid-wicket and goes to 41. 386-4, a lead of 449.

4:06 pm – After tea we get to work. Yorkshire 365-4, leading 428. Brook 51, Hill 33.

3.47pm – Tea. 365-4, ahead of 428 with Brook 51 and Hill 33.

3:46 pm – Brook 50 from 43 balls 7x4s and 1×6. 363-4, a lead of 426. Super knock.

3:35 PM – Yorkshire 343-4 after 70 overs, all of 406. Brook 40, Hill 22. Tea in 10 minutes.

3.25 pm – Brook has played some dreamy shots in his 40 not out, the last of which is as good as any – driving through covers of the Lange. 324-4, and the lead is 387. Tea is had at 3:44 p.m.

3:14 PM – WICKET! Root was brilliantly caught behind the leg by Bracey – one-handed to the left – off Akhter for a well-made 51. We are 310-4, ahead of 373 with Brook 29.

3:09 PM – SIX! Brook pulls van Buuren into the parking lot after driving him the ball over cover four times. He now has 20 of 300-3, a lead of 363 with just under 47 overs left in the day.

3:02 pm – Root reached his fifty off 56 balls with 4x4s and 1×6. 287-3 in the 62nd over, a lead of 350 now. Excellent.

2:48 PM – WICKET! Masood punched van Buuren for 40, 272-3, a lead of 335. Brook now joined Root, who has 42. Masood advanced from the left-arm spinner, and the ball passed through his legs to keeper Bracey.

2:44 PM – SIX! Root on the sweep against Price's off-spin, and he now has 40. 268-2 after 57, a lead of 331. Masood has 38.

2:35 PM – Without being enthusiastic, Yorkshire are scoring very freely and have moved to 256-2 and have a lead of 319. Masood 34 and Root 32.

2:00 PM – SIX! Masood hoists van Buuren over mid-wicket and goes to 21. Yorkshire 216-2, a lead of 279.

1:51 PM – WICKET! Lyth reverse sweeps van Buuren into short third and falls for a brilliant 113. 202-2, a lead of 265. Struggle now.

1:41 PM –After lunch we're back in business, and Lyth has an early boundary, pushed back to third off Singh Dale, taking him to 112 and the score at 199-1, a 262 lead.

1:01 PM – Lunch. Ideal morning for Yorkshire as they head towards a statement. 194-1 after 41 overs, with a lead of 257. Lyth 108 and Masood 9.

12:51 – WICKET! Bean was trapped by Van Buuren's left-arm spin for a well-made 73. Yorks 180-1 in the 38th over, a lead of 243. That is the highest of five-century partnerships between Lyth (103) and Bean. Masood in now.

12:43 – ONE HUNDRED! Lyth reached his second hundred in as many matches this season, hitting 120 balls with 18x4s. 171-0, and the lead is 234. Excellent.

12.35 pm – Yorkshire 162-0, leading 225. Lyth 97 and Bean 61.

12.10 pm – Lyth takes three consecutive boundaries from the Lange, all the way through the cover area, and goes to 77. It's 136-0 and the lead is 199. Bean 55.

12:02 pm – SIX! Bean pulls De Lange over his long leg and goes to his fifty off 75 balls. 123-0, a lead of 186. Great stuff.

11.47 am – We moved to 102-0 in the 22nd over with three fours in the last four balls for Lyth and Bean, who have 58 and 41 respectively. 165 lead. That's their first century opening partnership of the season. Excellent.

11.36 am – Lyth reaches his fifty off 61 balls with 9x4s. The score rose to 87-0 in the 19th over.

11.17 am – Early stages of the day, and we are 73-0 in the 15th over. Lyth 46, Bean 24. 136 lead.

11:02 am – We're ready for day three. Yorkshire 57-0 after 11 overs, with a lead of 120. There will be 99 overs on the day.

10.26 am – We published a story on the website yesterday about the appointment of Kevin Sharp as the next president of the Yorkshire Players' Association. Here he is in the nets with a young Joe Root.

9.20am –Good morning from the Seat Unique Stadium. The sun is shining and we are ready for day three, which starts at 11am.

Yorkshire enjoyed another good day yesterday, bowling out Gloucestershire for 263 in reply to 326 and then almost doubling the lead in the first innings before getting close to being 120 ahead going into today. The visitors resume at 57-0.

Ben Coad and Matthew Fisher were both excellent, finishing yesterday with three wickets each as Glos moved from 28-2 overnight. It was an uphill task for the bowlers, especially before lunch when the hosts dug in on a quiet pitch. But all the Yorkshire bowlers played their part. Dan Moriarty was good for his two-for, Matt Milnes also with one. Golden arm Adam Lyth claimed the other.

Lyth could have a big impact today as he won't start at 39.

It is suggested that there will be some rain tomorrow, so it will be interesting to see if that plays a role in Yorkshire's thinking today. Do they really go ahead and try to beat both the weather and Gloucestershire?

Enjoy your day.