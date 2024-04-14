Denver denies Boston College's championship bid in the NCAA men's hockey finals

They played a tight game against us, limiting our speed, Gauthier said. We're a team that likes to play the rush, and they slowed us down a lot, created a lot of turnovers and shoved it down our throats.

All season long, opponents did their best to slow down BC's high-flying attack. Few were successful, as only once had the top-ranked Eagles (34-6-1) been held to fewer than two goals, and that was on a game-winning effort.

The championship game was the rare occasion this season when Will Smith and his freshmen were kept off the scoresheet. Abbie Parr/Associated Press

But Denver (32-9-3) found a way, stifling BC's offense and getting second-period goals from Jared Wright and Reiger Lorenz to take a two-goal lead into the third period. It boded well for the Pioneers, who would take the lead to 26-2-1 after two periods.

Denver limited BC opportunities all game, and when the Eagles managed to get a good look, goaltender Matt Davis (35 saves) was up to the challenge. The junior was especially strong on BC's two power plays in the third period, as the Eagles rolled out their four first-round draft picks, Gauthier, Gabe Perreault, Will Smith and Ryan Leonard, with the man advantage but failed to capitalize each time . The best chance came when Perreault hit Leonard with a pass across the front of the goal, but Davis made a long save to deny Leonard's bid.

“I felt like we were the best team today, and we got beat by a goalie,” Leonard said. It's clearly frustrating. You want to score and you want to win. There are a lot of winners in this locker room and it hurts a lot.

After a scoreless first period in which the Eagles had a number of strong chances, Denver got the first power play of the game at 4:31 of the second, when Mike Posma was whistled for boarding. The junior slammed Denver captain McKade Webster into the boards, causing him to collapse on the ice. The Pioneers appeared to be considering whether or not to challenge for a five-minute major, but decided against it.

BC, which entered the match with a penalty kill of 88.9 percent, was once again equal to the task and kept the Pioneers off the board.

Jacob Fowler stopped 24 of the 26 shots Denver sent his way to keep Boston College in the game. David Berding/Getty

Denver finally broke through midway through the game. Jared Wright took the honors when his shot went over Jacob Fowler's right shoulder (24 saves), went off the left post and then bounced back into the net off the goalkeepers at 9:42.

Wright had another bid rejected by Fowler moments later, but the lead would grow to 2-0 when Zeev Buium collected the puck in the BC zone and drew a few defenders away from the net before sliding it to Lorenz, who knocked Fowler off the top shelf defeated. at 3:16 PM.

From there, it was just a matter of the Pioneers withstanding a fierce attack from BC, who made 23 shots in the third period.

They played a great game tonight, BC coach Greg Brown said. It was a championship battle and they were as stingy and tight defensively as we've seen this year. They did a great job. Played a lot of winning hockey. They played like a championship team. That being said, proud of our boys too. It wasn't just the season they had, but the game they played tonight. In the third we made a great push. Had a lot of chances. Their goalkeeper played great. They have a few blocks. Press a message or two.

If it's a one-game series, you'll need some breaks. So our guys gave it everything they had, and tonight was not their night.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.