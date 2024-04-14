Brands are vying for mind space as the cricket carnival kicks off

Still, consumers don't remember most brands outside the top 3-4 being advertised, advertising rates are low and companies haven't completely loosened their wallets, according to several reports on the sports league. The story is no different on digital.

Even as several trends take place, the return of gaming as the largest advertising category to date is the biggest takeaway. Food and beverage companies have joined the fray this year and, interestingly, pan masala advertising, while still present, has not yet reached the peak of last season.

Dream11 is the most popular advertiser, say experts, while other top brands include Asian Paints, Vimal, Thums Up Charged, Havells, Joy Cosmetics, Dettol, Harpic, Vanessa, Amul, Groww, Rupay and HDFC PayZapp.

According to data from TAM Sports, a unit of TAM Media Research, Parle's cookies and Airtel's Xstream Fiber are among the top new brands this year, but it is the gaming and wallet companies that have attracted the most attention.

TAM data indicates that approximately 55 product categories have emerged this season, a 65% growth over last year's number to 23 matches. A total of 60 companies have advertised during the season so far, up from 45 last year.

Pan masala hasn't yet reached last year's peak, but it still pushed the smartphone category to fourth place. Gaming companies and food companies are the first and second categories on television this season, according to TAM.

LV Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research, said that over the course of the IPL seasons, there have been significant shifts in category advertising trends on linear television and the factors influencing advertisers to showcase themselves in the IPL include the recency of a new product launch. or variant, among others. The tournament also helps brands gain instant reach and ubiquitous presence throughout an entire season of high sales.

As we dug deeper into the advertising categories, we initially saw that gaming, which had peaked during the 15th season, saw a notable decline in season 16. But the current season is showing a promising revival, with growth compared to the previous season. Conversely, pan masala surrogate ads peaked during the previous season but are down 30% this year, yet they are still performing 12% better than their own spend from Season 15,” he said.

On digital the story is similar. E-commerce wallets are making a comeback after being absent in the 16th season. This may be primarily because Paytm is going through legal turmoil and other companies want to position their wallets as the first choice. In addition, advertising for products such as air conditioners has increased by more than 40% this season compared to the previous season, taking advantage of the hot summer months.

In addition, because the broadcasters have parted ways, it has generally become more expensive for advertisers to advertise, while advertising rates have stabilized at a similar level to last year.

This is because instead of getting a combined deal from the same broadcaster, advertisers will now have to enter into separate deals with the two broadcasters Star Sports for television and Reliance's Jio Cinema OTT platform for digital.

As a result of this split, advertising revenues have shrunk overall. Broadcaster Disney Star previously showed the IPL both digitally and on television, but the revenue stream declined 4,600 crore by 2022 to approx 4,000 crore by 2023, with Star receiving the bulk of the revenue, Mint had earlier reported.

But advertising rates have remained low so far this year. Corporate budgets and other external factors such as the general elections and the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June have resulted in less ad spend for this season, said Sandeep Ranade, executive vice president and head of quantitative research at Hansa Research.

“Most advertisers are concerned about whether to spend their entire advertising budget in the first quarter or wait until the second quarter when the World Cup takes place,” he said.

He added that while brands and sponsors or associate sponsors get high visibility, the data they collected from the first two weeks shows that, as expected, Dream11, which advertises specifically for the IPL, is the most remembered brand , followed by The Tata Neu and Tata cars from the Tata group, according to research by Hansa Research.

The top 10 also includes surrogate brand Vimal Elaichi and HDFC Bank's Payzapp, Rupay and AngelOne, which have replaced Cred in terms of spontaneous brand recall value. There was also My11Circle, which was more prominent this year, but advertised slightly less.

This year, the percentage of people watching the IPL digitally has also increased and we have found that most of them are streaming it on their connected TV screens instead of their mobile phones,” said Ranade. Overall, we have observed that TV and digital are at the same level this year, at least for now. We will wait for another week of data to come in to see how the season has gone. “Certainly more brands can be added as the season comes to an end,” he added.

Mint had also previously reported that costs for advertisers on Star Sports are high 12.5 lakh for a 10 second slot in SD (Standard Definition) and 5.3 lakh for HD (High Definition). On the Jio Cinemas platform, sponsors pay 200 per thousand impressions (CPM) for ads shown before and after matches. The costs for a spot on connected TV are: 6.5 lakhs. It is important to note that these advertising rates are comparable to those of the previous year. The season started on March 22 and runs until May 26.

A recent study conducted this week by Kadence International and Crisp Insights on the recall of IPL advertisements the day after its release shows that viewers typically remember only 3 to 5 brands out of the many brands advertised during an IPL contest. This highlights that there is stiff competition for the viewer's attention during an IPL match. the cricket tournament.

There is also a positive correlation between viewer engagement and brand recall. Viewers who are more engaged with the game are more likely to remember the advertised brands. Interestingly, the study found that viewers watching on mobile screens have better brand recall than viewers watching on larger screens. This suggests that the way people use IPL is changing.

However, every year more and more brands are fighting for space. As many as 175 of them are involved in the teams, broadcast or event, and getting noticed becomes a huge challenge, especially when it comes to assessing return on investment (RoI) for brands due to the mode of association. To date, Dream11, Tata Group, Jio, My11Circle, RuPay and CEAT are the most remembered brands, the Kadence survey said.