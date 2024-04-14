Sports
Jay McGillis BC football spring recap
Spring football concluded today with the Jay McGillis Memorial game.
Redshirt junior safety Bugg Jones was the winner of the scholarship, which is presented annually to a member of the defensive backfield who honors Jay's legacy. Jones has been a frequent shout during spring training, picking up a pair of interceptions and adding one more to his tally today. He hasn't played much since joining BC, but he's certainly expected to make a significant contribution this season. Jones will wear McGilliss #31 jersey during BC's final home game of the season.
Coach Bill O'Brien was at the microphone all afternoon, calling plays and situations he wanted his team to practice. The teams were simple: offense versus defense, but with arbitrary points for everything from first downs and fourth down conversions to 3rd down stops and tackles for loss, meaning the Eagles put some points on the board.
OBrien emphasized that this was all about practicing hard and coming out healthy. It started a bit shaky and the defense certainly got the upper hand. The offense was sloppy, while the defense showed its depth.
The first and second team defensive units had guys flying around. Donovan Ezeiruaku noted that they feel like they are playing freely and thinking less. O'Brien has said a few times during spring ball that the defense often looked one step ahead. Reasonable considering that the violation still needs to be properly processed in the new system. Ohio State DB Ryan Turner showed up and didn't hold back on the tackle. The Eagles defense also gave up a few interceptions. Supported in the end zone, a throw deep to Castellanos' midfield was intercepted by McGillis award winner Jones. Bryquise Brown, brother of NBA player Bruce Brown, had intercepted a tip drill. And Sione Riz Hala sealed one late on former FIU quarterback Grayson James.
On the attacking side, Castellanos made more of a move in the second half. He started off with a big run, which probably kept his defensive teammates a little more honest. Then he found his guys, with players like Datrell Jones making plays and making defenders miss. Tommy Touchdowns threw a nice touchdown pass to TE Jeremiah Franklin, and later threw a pair to Jaedn Skeete. There was a good rotation of quarterbacks in action. Grayson James made some exceptional throws, stationary and on the run, and looked quite poised. He was able to connect particularly well with the all-round athlete Reed Harris. James had a harder time in the second half situation where the interception occurred.
The special teams were also a disaster early on. BC's punt only traveled about 35 yards, but bounced back and collected about 20 net yards. Connor Lytton missed a 50-yarder, but Luca Lombardo came back and hit one from the same distance shortly after. Lytton made up for it by hitting one of 36. This will definitely need to be cleaned up.
And finally some notes from the side reports. Will Blackmon is back at BC and looks after alumni relations and advises on defense matters. He explained that he was part of a group of guys who felt disconnected here, but how much it meant when Bill O'Brien reached out. Blackmon and O'Brien have already made a major impact by reuniting the BC football alumni family. NFL defensive backs John Johnson and Isaac Yiadom came back to Chestnut Hill to personally witness the BOB hype and connect with the young guys. Yiadom has worked with Turner before and both former Jay McGillis award winners were looking forward to seeing more of Bugg Jones.
Embrace it has been a bit of a mantra this season, and Blackmon brought it up again. He noted that BC is not a springboard for OBrien. That continuity will help keep boys feeling connected after they leave the Heights.
Coach O'Brien's closing notes showed that he was pleased with the day's events. He mainly commented on the disciplined play of the defense. This marks the official end of the spring season. Players will soon be graduating from school and before you know it, summer workouts will begin.
