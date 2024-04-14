The U.S. Paralympic Committee will gain autonomy and take ownership of regional games from IPC





Christopher Samuda, president of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), has backed the Commonwealth Games Federation's (CGF) decision to offer Malaysia 100 million (US$130 million) to host the 2026 edition of the quadrennial international multi-sport event. In fact, the 100 million offer is said to be a form of “financial and strategic support” for any potential host, as the Commonwealth Games Federation scrambles to find a host after the Australian state of Victoria abruptly withdrew in July last year withdrew. , citing rising costs. Victoria's sudden move and the lack of an obvious alternative sparked debate over the future of the Games, and it is for this reason why Samuda is supporting the offer as a significant financial investment to support the implementation and planning of the edition from 2026. The Commonwealth Games were last held in Birmingham in 2022. The significant investment offer to Malaysia to host the Commonwealth Games is an approach that I believe is being made following a careful assessment by the Commonwealth Games Federation of Malaysia's ability to achieve this, given the short timeframe and, understandably, the urgency of which the federation must act. We know that the coming days will undoubtedly see tough negotiations to convince Malaysian doubter Thomas that it will be a win-win situation, Samuda told SportsMax.TV. Malaysia last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 1998, and given the huge success of that staging, the Southeast Asian country is seriously considering bringing the games back to the capital Kuala Lumpur as the government needs to make a final decision. Ultimately, Kuala Lumpur will receive value and will not remain mired in debt. Economic value, cost-benefit value and commercialization are increasingly becoming determining factors for cities considering organizing international games. In addition to the feel-good feeling and historical significance, government and business interests are becoming acutely aware that failure can jeopardize offices, careers, livelihoods and reputations, Samuda noted. But even if Malaysia accepts the offer to host, there is a possibility that it could be a scaled-down version given the timeline. However, London-based CGF suggested that another Southeast Asian country, Singapore, is also assessing the feasibility of its invitation to host the games. Singapore, which aims to host more large-scale sporting events, annually hosts the Formula 1 night race and will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025. It also hosted the 2010 edition of the Youth Olympic Games. It has been reported that another possible outcome could be that both Malaysia and Singapore co-host the 2026 edition. Samuda pointed out that the current situation highlights the difficulties the CGF and others face when it comes to planning and organizing large-scale sporting events. But in the same breath, he also expressed confidence in CGF President Chris Jenkins and his team to get the job done. The execution of the Commonwealth Games and others is a huge financial-administrative and logistical undertaking that now more than ever demands innovative and dynamic media broadcasting, long-term partnership agreements, creative merchandising, robust fan engagement and optimistic, yet sensible ticketing. promotional and concession strategies, Samuda shared. These are the main sources of revenue and should be established as cornerstones in the business models for future games. No doubt the Commonwealth Games Federation is aware, and the Chris Jenkins-led director has the qualifications to reach the finish line, he noted.

