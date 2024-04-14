Alabama Football Spring Game: Impressions from the A Day scrimmage

Alabama's annual spring game is in the books, with the offense taking home the win in the new scoring format. Early on, the offense did basically everything it wanted, but coach Kalen DeBoer said at halftime that the defense had been vanilla and hinted at some adjustments. Sure enough, the defense stepped up and got several stops as Kane Wommack started scheming to slow down the offense instead of just giving them a baseline look.

Overall, it was a pretty encouraging day considering the amount of time the new coaching staff had already been together. The spring transfer portal opens tomorrow and it's expected to be somewhat seismic in college football, so we'll see what happens there. Even if no one leaves, which won't be the case, DeBoer will look for some depth at OL, ILB and CB.

As always when it comes to an intra-squad scrimmage, everything that happened was a good news and bad news scenario. A few impressions:

The interior of the offensive line has dominated and the running backs have been as advertised

We knew Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts were elite road grads, but James Brockermeyer looks like he's ready to be that guy in the middle. To be fair to the defense, Jaheim Oatis and Jihaad Campbell both missed the scrimmage with injuries, but some of the holes the line blew open were a bit alarming.

The running backs looked phenomenal. As good as Judge Haynes is, he was the third most effective player in the scrimmage. Jam Miller is poised to lead the house and take home the MVP award, and Richard Young showed strength we never knew he had. This group looks special.

Shifts and movements were used intensively and executed well

DeBoer is known as one of the best offensive minds in the business, and for the first time since Nick Saban hired Lane Kiffin to overhaul his offense, we're looking at an entirely new scheme. This was evident on the first play of the match, when Miller and Haynes started the match in a two-back set. We also saw multiple tight end sets, and plenty of shifts to learn and make an impact on.

For a brand new plan, this was executed quite well. We saw that both jet and orbit motions were also used. It will be fun to see what the staff cooks up for the fall.

Germie Bernard looks ready to be The Man

Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice and Caleb Odom all made moves, but Germie Bernard appears to have cemented WR1, at least for now. He and Milroe showed some chemistry and came up with two big plays early. Bernard would become DeBoers WR1 in Washington after a solid campaign in 2023, and could very well take on that role this fall in Tuscaloosa.

Few questions answered at cornerback

As mentioned above, everything is a good news/bad news scenario, and that includes the defensive backfield. Zabien Brown has all kinds of potential, but Bernard absolutely cooked him on both of his explosive plays, first a post route and then a deep over. This competition will continue into the fall, and it won't be surprising if an experienced starter is brought in from the portal.

Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson both had their moments

I'm skeptical there will be much competition for the starting job this fall, but Milroe struggled after those two deep shots over Bernard. He completed just one of his remaining nine passes on the afternoon, but like last year put up big YPA numbers thanks to explosiveness. Simpson was much more efficient and seems to be slightly ahead of the curve in reading defenses, but while he is no slow runner, he doesn't have Jalens' game-breaking ability there. Alabama's QB room will be on portal watch for the next two weeks.

Justin Okoronkwo was everywhere

He didn't play with or against those, but the young man from Germany showed his considerable athleticism and led the day with eleven tackles. Justin will likely need to add some weight before he's ready for a key role on defense, but he's someone to keep an eye on.

The long offseason starts now and this one will feel very different. Not only have we hired a new coaching staff for the first time since 2007, but recent lawsuits have left the NCAA completely powerless. Hundreds if not a few thousand players are expected to enter the portal starting tomorrow, so Alabama's roster could look very different than the one we just saw.

It's going to be a thrilling ride, but fasten your seat belt.

Roll tide.