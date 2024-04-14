Sports
Alabama Football Spring Game: Impressions from the A Day scrimmage
Alabama's annual spring game is in the books, with the offense taking home the win in the new scoring format. Early on, the offense did basically everything it wanted, but coach Kalen DeBoer said at halftime that the defense had been vanilla and hinted at some adjustments. Sure enough, the defense stepped up and got several stops as Kane Wommack started scheming to slow down the offense instead of just giving them a baseline look.
Overall, it was a pretty encouraging day considering the amount of time the new coaching staff had already been together. The spring transfer portal opens tomorrow and it's expected to be somewhat seismic in college football, so we'll see what happens there. Even if no one leaves, which won't be the case, DeBoer will look for some depth at OL, ILB and CB.
As always when it comes to an intra-squad scrimmage, everything that happened was a good news and bad news scenario. A few impressions:
The interior of the offensive line has dominated and the running backs have been as advertised
We knew Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts were elite road grads, but James Brockermeyer looks like he's ready to be that guy in the middle. To be fair to the defense, Jaheim Oatis and Jihaad Campbell both missed the scrimmage with injuries, but some of the holes the line blew open were a bit alarming.
The running backs looked phenomenal. As good as Judge Haynes is, he was the third most effective player in the scrimmage. Jam Miller is poised to lead the house and take home the MVP award, and Richard Young showed strength we never knew he had. This group looks special.
Shifts and movements were used intensively and executed well
DeBoer is known as one of the best offensive minds in the business, and for the first time since Nick Saban hired Lane Kiffin to overhaul his offense, we're looking at an entirely new scheme. This was evident on the first play of the match, when Miller and Haynes started the match in a two-back set. We also saw multiple tight end sets, and plenty of shifts to learn and make an impact on.
For a brand new plan, this was executed quite well. We saw that both jet and orbit motions were also used. It will be fun to see what the staff cooks up for the fall.
Germie Bernard looks ready to be The Man
Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice and Caleb Odom all made moves, but Germie Bernard appears to have cemented WR1, at least for now. He and Milroe showed some chemistry and came up with two big plays early. Bernard would become DeBoers WR1 in Washington after a solid campaign in 2023, and could very well take on that role this fall in Tuscaloosa.
Few questions answered at cornerback
As mentioned above, everything is a good news/bad news scenario, and that includes the defensive backfield. Zabien Brown has all kinds of potential, but Bernard absolutely cooked him on both of his explosive plays, first a post route and then a deep over. This competition will continue into the fall, and it won't be surprising if an experienced starter is brought in from the portal.
Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson both had their moments
I'm skeptical there will be much competition for the starting job this fall, but Milroe struggled after those two deep shots over Bernard. He completed just one of his remaining nine passes on the afternoon, but like last year put up big YPA numbers thanks to explosiveness. Simpson was much more efficient and seems to be slightly ahead of the curve in reading defenses, but while he is no slow runner, he doesn't have Jalens' game-breaking ability there. Alabama's QB room will be on portal watch for the next two weeks.
Justin Okoronkwo was everywhere
He didn't play with or against those, but the young man from Germany showed his considerable athleticism and led the day with eleven tackles. Justin will likely need to add some weight before he's ready for a key role on defense, but he's someone to keep an eye on.
The long offseason starts now and this one will feel very different. Not only have we hired a new coaching staff for the first time since 2007, but recent lawsuits have left the NCAA completely powerless. Hundreds if not a few thousand players are expected to enter the portal starting tomorrow, so Alabama's roster could look very different than the one we just saw.
It's going to be a thrilling ride, but fasten your seat belt.
Roll tide.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rollbamaroll.com/2024/4/14/24130007/alabama-football-spring-game-impressions-from-the-a-day-scrimmage
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi invites his grandchildren on an introduction to animals tour – Online alert
- 2024 British Coach Rally: Gallery from day one of the event
- “Queen Of Tears” tops the rankings of most interesting dramas and actors, with the cast occupying 6 of the top 10 places
- Alabama Football Spring Game: Impressions from the A Day scrimmage
- British fashion chain plans to enter Texas at Cielo Vista | Local News
- Markets show first signs of Middle East war risk
- Do you believe Google services are here to stay?
- An American-Japanese restaurant chain donates $100,000 to earthquake relief
- Understanding China's Changing Rhetoric on Climate Change
- Mark Kelly says Arizona abortion decision is 'all because of Donald Trump'
- PM Modi will campaign in central and south Kerala tomorrow, Modi will campaign in Kerala tomorrow, Kerala, nes, bjp
- Kremlin rejoices as US vacillates on life-saving aid to Ukraine