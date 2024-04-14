Denver beats Boston College 2-0 to win record 10th NCAA national hockey title





ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) Jared Wright and Rieger Lorenz scored goals in the second period, Matt Davis had 35 saves and Denver defeated No. 1 overall Boston College 2-0 on Saturday night to win the 10th national championship in program history. No. 3 seed Denver (32-9-3), which finished the season on a nine-game win streak, moved past Michigan (nine) for the most all-time titles. Boston College is tied for fourth with Boston University (five), behind Wisconsin (six). Davis had 23 saves in the third period in his third shutout of the season. The junior made his 26th straight start, the longest streak of his career, and stopped 68 of the 69 shots he faced at the Frozen Four. Davis had 33 saves in the Pioneers' 2-1 double-overtime win over Boston University in the semifinals. After Denver won a faceoff in its defensive zone and quickly pushed it to the left side. Lorenz passed to Wright for a shot that deflected off the near post, bounced off the back of Boston College goaltender Jacob Fowler above the crossbar before sliding into the far post to open the scoring with 10:18 to go in the second period of time. Lorenz made it 2-0 about six minutes later. Zeev Buium drew a few defenders but passed between them to Lorenz, who fired a wrist shot into the net. Lorenz (16 goals, 14 assists) became the 10th Denver player with at least 30 points this season. The Pioneers outscored their opponents 82-39 in the second period this season. Boston College (34-6-1), which set the program's record for wins in a single season, saw its 15-game win streak snapped and was eliminated for the first time since a 1-0 loss at Merrimack on March 11, 2023. The Eagles went entered the game having defeated their five NCAA tournament opponents 29-8. Denver defeated Boston College 4-3 in the only regular-season game between the teams in October. The Pioneers have won at least 30 games in three straight seasons. ___ AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

