Visitors set Gloucestershire's fourth innings target of 498 | News

Visitors set Gloucestershire the fourth innings target of 498

April 14, 2024

An Adam Lyth fluent hundred and a half centuries from England's Joe Root and Harry Brook strengthened Yorkshire's grip on the third day of the Vitality County Championship match with Gloucestershire at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol.

The visitors started the day on 57 without loss in their second innings, leading 120, and reached 434 for six before making themselves known in the final session, leaving their opponents with a highly unlikely 498 to win. Lyth top scored with 113, while Root contributed 51, Brook 68 and George Hill 58.

By the end Gloucestershire had fallen to 97 for four, with Ollie Price remaining unbeaten on 44. Heavy rain is forecast overnight but this may not be enough to save the south-west side.

Lyth was unbeaten on 39 when play started and soon advanced to an impeccable fifty from 61 balls, with 9 fours. Finlay Bean hooked Marchant de Lange for six over a fine leg, showing his team's desire for quick runs.

Bean went to a half-century off 78 balls before Lyth further upped the pace by hitting three fours through the offside on successive deliveries from De Lange.

Lyth had only one anxious moment, surviving a confident call for a catch off De Lange when he was on 93, before reaching a hundred from 120 balls, put together in seemingly effortless style with 18 fours.

The opening partnership had reached 180 in the 38th over when Gloucestershire skipper Graeme van Buuren struck with just his fourth ball of the day. The left-arm spinner pinned Bean with his leg as he tried to hit a forcing shot off the back foot.

It was 194 to one at lunch, with Yorkshire leading on 257, and the only question was how long they would choose to bat. It turned out to be in bright sunshine for the entire afternoon session and beyond.

Lyth fell to a catch at short third man off Van Buuren, trying to complete a reverse sweep and the Gloucestershire skipper claimed a third wicket when first innings centurion Shan Masood, who had eased to 40 from 52 balls, was brilliantly defeated by James Bracey. a delivery that went between his legs, causing the wicketkeeper to temporarily disappear from view.

By then Yorkshire were 272 for three, with Root well set. His only niggle was an attempted reverse scoop off Josh Shaw, which only made enough contact to score a single over Bracey's head, as he calmly advanced to fifty from 56 balls, with 4 fours and a six.

With a single added to his tally, Root lapsed into more Bracey brilliance as the keeper dived full length to his left to hold a one-handed catch off the leg side of Zaman Akhter. Brook powered to a hopeless half-century and was unbeaten on 51 when tea was taken at 365 for four.

He had faced 57 balls, hitting 9 fours and a six when he was caught deep mid-wicket off the Lange. Yet Yorkshire struck ahead, leading by 456, and Hill joined the flurry of attacking shots, hitting 5 fours and a six in his 54-ball fifty before being caught at wide long-on off Price.

Gloucestershire had 26 overs remaining on the day Masood made the declaration. Their second innings got off to a poor start when Chris Dent, on five, looked to clip a Ben Coad ball off his pads and aimed it straight at Bean via leg-slip.

Cameron Bancroft and Price added 41 without alarm until Bancroft, on eight, fell behind aiming to run Matt Milnes. Miles Hammond came in and immediately went on the attack.

The left-hander hit 5 fours and a six in the race to 35, but he was killed by another big hit, caught at mid-wicket by Brook on Dan Moriarty's left-arm spin with less than three overs left in the day.

Nightwatchman Josh Shaw lasted just six balls before falling to the ground from Matt Fisher and Gloucestershire had thrown away a position that could have given them hope on the final day.

