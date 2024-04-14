College football transfer portal: Penn State, Arizona among teams facing nightmare scenarios in the spring

The 2024 spring transfer window promises to be one of the most chaotic in history. As a result of recent lawsuits between the NCAA and various parties, courts have issued orders that have severely limited the NCAA's ability to regulate the transfer portal.

In December, a court issued a temporary injunction ending an NCAA rule limiting multiple transfer eligibility until the end of the 2024 spring sports calendar. While its effects were felt during the winter transfer window, which closed in January, another court issued an order in February against the NCAA, restraining it from enforcing rules regarding negotiations with third parties for NIL compensation until a final decision is made in a case arising from an NCAA violations investigation into the University of Tennessee.

No matter what players have said or done in the past, anything is possible. All of this creates some potential chaos scenarios for teams, who may have held onto the stars during the first period but could struggle to do so now.

This is not intended as a prediction, nor is it a guarantee that everything outlined will actually happen. These are just feasible transfer events that could happen once the spring transfer window opens on Tuesday – some of which would have major implications for the national landscape.

Arizona stars are looking elsewhere

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan oppose the new one college football trend when they decided to stay after former Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch left for Washington. Despite some significant transfer losses elsewhere, these are two elite building blocks for new coach Brent Brennan. They combined for more than 1,000 yards last season as McMillan earned Second Team All-Pac-12 honors and Fifita was named Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

Since the close of the first transfer window, both have insisted they are happy with their current situation and have no intention of entering the portal. That includes Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, who is currently looking for a new home after choosing to take his talents elsewhere. In particular, Fisch could try to strengthen his connection with McMillan — Kevin Cummings, who recruited McMillan to Arizona, is now also in Washington — and get help from the Huskies, who are losing an overwhelming amount of talent. from last season's College Football Playoff National Championship second team.

The transfer portal has made it nearly impossible to build quality depth at the quarterback position. After all, only one player can really get into the position, and that is not good for retention if there are multiple mouths to feed. Given that context, new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer steps into a privileged position at Alabama. He inherited a quarterback room with three scholarship options, including incumbent starter Jalen Milroe, and that was before he brought Austin Mack from Washington.

That's not to say Alabama will leave the spring with the quarterback room intact. Former five-star Ty Simpson is entering his third year in the program with just ten appearances and zero starts. Dylan Lonergan, a four-star signee from the Class of 2023, redshirted in his first year with the program. Especially with Mack in the ranks, Simpson seems a long way from seeing the field in Tuscaloosa. Milroe's return means Simpson will be without any meaningful work for at least another year, although his blue chip status (he chose Alabama over Clemson in a blue-blood battle) might give him an immediate shot at another program. Milroe's return gives Alabama a top-tier starter, but one or two defections to the transfer portal could spell disaster for a College Football Playoff contender's depth.

Penn State loses its top returning WR

Penn State hopes an expanded playoff format and a new Big Ten conference schedule that eliminates the loaded East division will open the door for a significant postseason run. The pieces are certainly there to compete on a national scale, but the Nittany Lions are still dangerously thin at wide receiver. There was only one player, regardless of position, who recorded more than 500 yards last year: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who is back for another try — at least for now.

Penn State also turned to the portal to add ex-Ohio State wideout Julian Fleming as a solid option for young quarterback Drew Allar. Given his experience and reliability, Fleming already appears to be the perfect fit for Penn State's offense. Is Lambert-Smith happy with that? Given his status as Alpha last season, he almost certainly expected a similar role. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reports that Lambert-Smith is already considering a move into the portal after spending some time away from the team in the week leading up to the spring game. The Nittany Lions can hardly afford to lose any wide receivers, let alone their only returning player with any impact at the position.

No one in this position room outside of Fleming even possesses 600 career yards, and the Nittany Lions need to maximize quarterback Drew Allar's junior campaign under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnick. says Tyler Donohue of Lions247.

UNLV wide receiver will be a major target

Group Five selections are typically emptied by the transfer portal, but every now and then a productive star will decide to stick around and play it out, despite huge interest from programs nationwide. That was the case with UNLV wide receiver Ricky White, who didn't enter the portal during the first window and said in December he would be back with the Rebels in 2024. His teammate and former quarterback, Jayden Maiava, also said he's excited to “run it back” with UNLV next season. Maiava is now at USC and battling Miller Moss for the Trojans' starting job.

White would immediately become one of the best wide receivers available if he hit the market. He has done nothing but produce since transferring to UNLV in 2022, and last season he broke out with 88 catches for 1,483 yards and eight touchdowns while helping lead UNLV to the Mountain West Conference Championship Game in coach Barry Odom's first year with the program. It goes without saying that White's departure would be devastating for a team that had already lost its starting quarterback.

UNC RB adds to the deep group already in the portal

North Carolina had to fend off poachers from transfer portals a season ago; coach Mack Brown said star quarterback Drake Maye “I turned down a lot of money,“to stay in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels avoided such concerns during the offseason and did not lose any coveted playersbut it just so happens that UNC's best offensive player plays a position that two of the most aggressive portal spenders need…

Running back Omarion Hampton, who rushed for 1,504 yards and had 15 touchdowns last season, saw the potential of a nice NIL payday and decided to test the waters. There are some teams that aren't shy about spending big, like Ole Miss and Miami, that are looking for help (the aforementioned Martinez, from Oregon State, could end up at either spot). Hampton would be an immediate workhorse who raises the ceiling of an offense.

He's in for a starring role at North Carolina, especially since the offense is undergoing a huge transition after losing Drake Maye, so it might not be easy to pull him away from the Tar Heels. But Ole Miss has advantages as a College Football Playoff competitor, while Miami impressed the portal by convincing ex-Washington State quarterback Cam Ward to opt out of the contest. NFL Draft and get ready for the hurricanes. That's a big selling point for Miami. North Carolina, meanwhile, is coming off an 8-5 season in which it failed to compete for the ACC, lost to Virginia in the conference and sputtered to a 30-10 loss to West Virginia in Duke's Mayo Bowl.