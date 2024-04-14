Vicksburg's Mullins, WK's Sullivan and Bond claim tennis titles in Region 2-6A – The Vicksburg Post





Vicksburg's Mullins, WK's Sullivan and Bond claim tennis titles in Region 2-6A Published Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 12:04 PM 1 of 7 When the MHSAA Class 6A state tennis tournament comes to Vicksburg later this month, five players will have home field advantage. Warren Central's Luke Bond and Sydney Sullivan won the mixed doubles, Brady Taylor and Sam Harris finished second in the boys' doubles, and Vicksburg High's Kennedy Mullins won the girls' singles title Friday during the Region 2-6A tournament at Halls Ferry Park. All five advanced to the individual Class 6A tournament to be held April 23 and 24 at Halls Ferry Park. The top two finishers in each region advanced to the state tournament. The Class 4A and 7A tournaments will also be in Vicksburg, and the team playoff finals in those classes are April 22. Warren Central is also still alive in the Class 6A team playoffs and will hit the road to play Saltillo on Thursday. Sullivan and Bond stayed hot as the postseason began. They extended their mixed doubles winning streak into six straight matches by beating Ridgeland's Harlen Pickett and Kelly Herring 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals, then earned a tiebreaker victory against Columbus Alexandria McGee and Jonathan Ross with 3-6, 6-4, 10-3 in the championship match. Kam Bailey and Amnesty Tyler of Vicksburg defeated Gracianna Alexander and Harrison McGowen of Neshoba Central 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and then lost 6-4, 6-1 to McGee and Ross in the second round. In the boys' doubles, Taylor and Harris won twice to reach the final before falling 6-3, 6-7, 10-7 to Callaway's Joshua Johnson and Angel Lagunas. Vicksburg's Khaleb Bailey and Gabriel Thompson won their boys doubles match 6-4, 6-0, but lost to Neshoba Central's Denver Lovern and Colin Crenshaw 6-1, 6-0 in the second round. Mullins, meanwhile, zoomed through the girls' singles with ease. She dropped just one match in claiming the title, beating Warren Central's Avery Hern 6-0, 6-0 and Neshoba Central's Halle Montgomery 6-0, 6-1. In the other brackets, the Neshoba Centrals girls doubles team of Jaci Willis and Graci Bryan defeated Warren Centrals Ellie Tennison and Lilli Feibelman 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 in the semifinals and then defeated their teammates Keely Parrett and Jaylen. Sisson 6-2, 6-3 in the championship match. Warren Central's Laura Bailey and Amelia King, as well as Vicksburg's Mekhayia Smith and Madysin Bailey, won their matches in the first round but lost in the second round. In boys' singles, Warren Central's Ivan Ozherelev defeated Vicksburg's Trenton Davis 6-0, 6-0 in the first round before losing to Ridgeland's Elijah Burks in the semifinals. Neshoba Central's Talbott Sistrunk then defeated Burks in the championship match. About Ernest Bowker Ernest Bowker is the sports editor of The Vicksburg Post. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native graduated from LSU. During his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

