WTT Youth Star Contender: DTTB talents fail early in Podgorica





Frankfurt. In April there are four tournaments on the calendar for the young German table tennis players. At the start there was not much to gain from Andre Bertelsmeier, Lena Gottschlich, Eireen Kalaitzidou and Melanie Merk in the U19 age group during the top class WTT Youth Star Contender in Podgorica (Montenegro). The tournament carousel now continues from Wednesday to Saturday at the WTT Youth Contender in Luxembourg, with nine DTTB representatives registered. The parallel youth competitions will follow in Spa (Belgium) and Metz (France) from April 22. At the Youth Star Contender in Podgorica, even Andre Bertelsmeier could not get from the group matches to the eighth finals this time. The third place at the European U21 Championship had to pass in the preliminary round in the battle for the coveted final places against the Frenchman Flavien Cotton and the Chinese Li Hechen and only achieved success against the Pole Alan Kulczycki. In doubles, Bertelsmeier reached the quarter-finals together with the Spaniard Daniel Berzosa, but failed 1:3 against the Frenchman Flavien Mourier/Celian Besnier. The singles round of 16 remained even further away for Lena Gottschlich, Eireen Kalaitzidou and Melanie Merk, who gathered lessons and remained without a win in the group stage. The tournament also ended quickly for the trio in doubles. Both Gottschlich/Merk in their narrow five-set defeat against the Slovenian-Slovakian duo Tokic/Wiltschkova and Kalaitzidou together with the Czech Veronika Polakova against the South Koreans Choi/Choi failed in the first round. The tournaments can be seen at selected tables in the livestream on YouTube. WTT Youth Star Contender Podgorica, Montenegro (April 10 to 14)

Girl

Lena Gottschlich, Eireen Kalaitzidou, Melanie Merk

Boys

André Bertelsmeier

Trainer

Lara Broich (national coach NK1 woman), Dustin Gesinghaus (national coach NK1 man)

All information, draws, results of the WTT Youth Star Contender Podgorica WTT Youth Contender Luxembourg (April 17 to 20)

Girl

Rhea Zhu Chen, Eva Xintian Gao, Amelie Jia, Anna Walter, Ruoqi Wei

Boys

Matej Haspel, Luis Kraus, Manuel Prohaska, Wim Verdonschot

Trainer

Jie Schpp (national coach NK2 female), Dustin Gesinghaus (national coach NK1 male), Marcel Huebner (WTTV), Yu Chun Hammes-Zimmermann

All information, draws, results of the WTT Youth Contender Luxembourg WTT Youth Candidate Metz, France (April 22-28)

Girl

Lena Gottschlich, Eireen Kalaitzidou, Melanie Merk, Lorena Morsch

Boys

Matej Haspel, Luis Kraus, Manuel Prohaska, Wim Verdonschot

Trainer

Lara Broich (national coach NK1 woman), Dustin Gesinghaus (national coach NK1 man), Marcel Huebner (WTTV)

All information, draws, results of the WTT Youth Contender Metz WTT Youth Contender Spa, Belgium (April 22-28)

Girl

Lena Gottschlich, Eireen Kalaitzidou, Melanie Merk, Lorena Morsch, Luisa Dchting

Boys

Maris Miethe, Ivo Quett, Alexander Uhing, Daniel Nagy, Jonas Rinderer, Matthis Kassens

Trainer

Lara Broich (national coach NK1 female), Frank Schoenemeier (national coach NK2 male), Richard Hoffmann (interface coach Hannover national base)

All information, draws, results of the WTT Youth Contender Spa

