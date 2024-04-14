



Alex Thomson claimed a five-wicket haul in the second innings but Glamorgan's resolute batting ensured Derbyshire had their work cut out for them on day four of the Vitality County Championship match at Sophia Gardens. The mainstay for Glamorgan was Chris Cooke who finished on 126 not out, by far the highest score of this match so far. He was well supported by 61 not out from James Harris and a well made 32 from Dan Douthwaite. In the 12 overs bowled before closer Derbyshire reached 40 for one, while David Lloyd and Luis Reece were unbeaten. With Derbyshire still 361 people away from their victory target, a Glamorgan victory is the most likely outcome as we enter a final day with mixed weather forecasts. Mason Crane had come on as nightwatchman late on day two and he did a good job supporting Colin Ingram in a 45-run stand for the fifth wicket. Crane was ensnared by Thomson for 19 years to bring together the experienced duo of Ingram and Chris Cooke. For the first time, the hitting of this match began to look straight ahead.

Ingram batted with great rhythm as he crossed fifty off 76 balls. Shortly after reaching the milestone, he called Cooke through for a single, but was bounced late and was run out on a Sam Conners throw. In the first two innings of the match it was at this point that the wickets were in a hurry. Here Cooke and Douthwaite put together a partnership worth 109, the highest of the match up to that point. Cooke missed an opportunity to bat in the record tries at Lords last week and he made the most of his opportunity in the middle in this match by taking 13 shots.ehundred of his first-class career. After seeing the ball noticeably spin over the first two days, things were a lot easier on day three, but Thomson continued to pose a threat. He bowled the first 33 overs of the Glamorgan innings from the River Taff end, sending down a total of 44 overs as he finished with a career-best match figures of 12 for 201. Cooke was joined by James Harris after Douthwaite was dismissed by Thomson to complete his second five-wicket haul of the match and Glamorgan continued to turn the screw with a second straight hundred runs, overshadowing Cooke and Douthwaite's tally as they 116 undefeated. for the eighth wicket. When the declaration came, it set Derbyshire a target of 401. Harris was the man who made the only breakthrough on the third night when he trapped Harry Came for three hours. When the clouds came over Sophia Gardens in the early evening, it became too dark to continue playing and the players left the field with three overs unbowled. With the ball still turning on this pitch, much will depend on how well Crane bowls on the final day, with Glamorgan still needing nine wickets for victory.

