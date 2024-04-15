Potts Homers Twice in Game One, Bulldogs Split with Minnesota State on Sunday

Next game: at St. Cloud State University 04-16-2024 | 1:00 PM to be determined April 16 (Tue) / 1:00 PM to be determined bee St. Cloud State University History

It was a tale of two different fouls Sunday for the University of Minnesota Duluth softball team at Griggs Field at James S. Malosky Stadium. The Bulldogs are behind a grand slam and an extra home run Elle Potts defeated Minnesota State University, Mankato 6-2 in the opening match before the Mavericks forced a split on the day with a 5-0 win.

UMD's win in game one marked its 30th of the season and subsequently made Bulldog the head coach Lynn Anderson one of only two bench bosses in program history to win 30 or more games in their first three seasons (and Anderson has 10 games remaining in the regular season alone).

Game 1 (6-2 UMD win)

In the opening game of the doubleheader, UMD rushed to a commanding early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Using a mix of poise and patience by the Bulldog's upper classes, Kiana Bender came on first on a dropped third strike, Julia Groholz singled to right center, and Nicole Schmitt followed by a walk, loading the bases for the senior Elle Potts . Potts capitalized on the opportunity with a grand slam over the left field wall, her second home run of the season and 13th of her career, to give the Bulldogs an early 4-0 lead.

UMD scored another run in the bottom of the second inning, and the game started when he was a sophomore Morgan McMillan hit a double into right center field. Bender followed that single with a hit to right field, scoring McMillan for the Mavericks' 5-0 lead.

Potts entered in the bottom of the fifth inning, hitting her second home run of the day over the left field wall to make it a 6-2 game. UMD's defense then turned two after Dixon took the hit and threw it to Khendal Johnson at third base, who threw to first base for the double play in the top of the sixth inning, in what would be the closest the Mavericks would come to scoring the rest of the game.

Already the record holder for career complete games, senior pitcher Lauren Dixon added her 74th, along with 11 strikeouts, to improve to 16-5 on the year. But the Bulldogs' offense deserved the most attention, allowing for the most runs against an MSU team since the 2018 season. Five of them came on Potts' two home runs, and along with Potts, two other players recorded two hits McMillan and Bender, both of whom were 2-of-4 from the plate.

Game 2 (5-0 MSU)

Turning the tables, UMD struggled at the plate in the second game while the Mavericks found their bats. MSU collected two runs in the top of the second inning and three in the top of the third inning. Maverick pitcher McKayla Armbruster allowed just two Bulldog hits in the entire game, one single down the right line Kendal Jenkins in the bottom of the sixth and a single off short shot by Schmitt in the bottom of the seventh, but UMD couldn't get across the plate.

Bender turned two double plays for the Bulldogs defense, while Alyssa Williams , who started the game on the mound, took the loss (4-3) after throwing 4.2 innings. Williams struck out five batters, but all five runs came against the sophomore. Allison Luoma finished the game with 2.1 innings pitched and allowed two hits.

The Bulldogs (30-13, 11-7) head to St. Cloud State University on Tuesday to take on the Huskies in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The NSIC doubleheader is scheduled to start with game one at 1 p.m. and game two at 3 p.m.