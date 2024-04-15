Southern Illinois Salukis – Official Athletics Website





Carbondale, Ill. – Southern Illinois (30-8, 14-3 MVC) took care of business with a 4-1 victory in the series finale against Evansville on Sunday afternoon. For the second straight game, Southern trailed after the first inning, but again managed to shut out the Aces for the remainder of each game and complete a pair of comebacks. Maddia Groff struck out 15 batters on the season in 6.1 scoreless innings, including ten straight strikeouts. Southern Illinois' single-game strikeout record is 20 set by Brianna Jones on April 28, 2008, also against Evansville in a 16-inning win. Groff did not make a start and came into the game Hannah Hockerman after a pair of walks and a sacrifice fly scored a run for Evansville. Groff gave up a single before striking out the next ten batters she faced. She earned her 21stwin of the season, leaving only two singles and a walk possible, along with her season-high 15 whiffs. Groff totaled 10.1 innings this weekend with 23 strikeouts, one walk, four hits and zero runs as she now sits at 21-2 with a 0.73 ERA. Katherine Johnson made the start in right field for just the 11etime this season and led the Salukis in a pair of RBIs, going 1-for-2 with a double and sacrifice fly. Still tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the third, Jackie Lis put the Salukis ahead with a solo home run. Lis leads the Dawgs with 11 now this season, while with 28 she moves into eighth all-time at SIU in career home runs. Leading 2-1 in the sixth, SIU was able to provide Groff with a cushion as the Dawgs added three hits for two more runs. Addi Baker got the inning going with a leadoff single, as she has now had at least one hit in five of her last six starts. Rylinn Groff reached base for the second time with a single in the sixth to keep the line moving as Johnson drove in her second run on a deep fly ball to right in the next at bat. Sophomore Erin Lee singled through the right side for an RBI for the second straight day, putting the Salukis up 4-1 heading into the seventh. Groff gave up her first hit since the first inning and struck out two more in the final inning, followed by an errant flyout to Sidney Jones ended the game. Southern will shift its attention to Belmont as the Bruins come to Carbondale next weekend for a crucial MVC series. SIU currently sits in first place at 14-3 in the conference, with Belmont just behind the Salukis at 12-4 after a series win over Missouri State this weekend. FOLLOW THE SALUKIS Stay up to date with the latest news and information about the Salukis by following the team on Twitter at@SIU_Softballon Facebook atFacebook.com/SalukiSoftballand on Instagram at@SIU_Softball. Fans can also download the “Salukis” mobile app on theApp StoreorGoogle Play Store.

