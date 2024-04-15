No. 3 men's tennis finishes regular season undefeated in ACC play for fourth straight year – The Cavalier Daily

No. No. 3 Virginia wrapped up the regular season this weekend, facing Clemson Thursday and Georgia Tech Saturday. The Cavaliers (20-4, 12-0 ACC) defeated the Tigers (12-13, 3-8 ACC) 5-2 and then shutout the Yellow Jackets (17-7, 7-5 ACC) 7 -0 . With a pair of strong wins against conference foes, Virginia is well on its way to another meaningful postseason run.

Game 1 Virginia 5, Clemson 2

Virginia traveled to the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility in Clemson, SC on Thursday afternoon for the showdown against Clemson. The doubles match started with senior Alexander Kiefer and freshman Dylan Dietrich winning their doubles match 6-1 on court three. Senior Iaki Montes and graduate student Edoardo Graziani quickly followed, securing the doubles point for the Cavaliers with a 7-5 win on court two.

When singles play started, the Tigers fought back and gained a point on court four to tie the match by defeating sophomore Mans Dahlberg 6-2, 6-2. Within a few minutes, however, senior Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won 6-1, 6-4 on court two to help Virginia take the lead 2-1.

After a thrilling first set, senior Chris Rodesch followed Schulenburg's victory with a 7-6, 6-1 top-court victory against senior Ryuhei Azuma. Rodesch is currently ranked seventh in the country's singles rankings, and his performance Thursday proved why he's ranked so high. With the score now 3-1, Virginia needed just one more point to decide the match and add another win to its already impressive record.

Kiefer was the next to finish and the one to get the win for the Cavaliers, winning 6-3, 6-3 on court five. Dietrich followed with a 7-5, 6-3 victory on court three, giving Virginia its fifth point of the match. Before the match concluded, the Tigers managed to get another point on the scoreboard, bringing the aggregate score to 5-2 with a win on court six. Junior Maxwell Smith defeated graduate student James Hopper 7-5, 6-3. While Clemson put up a good fight, it wasn't enough to overpower the efficient unit that Virginia has become.

Match 2: Virginia 7, Georgia Tech 0

After running their win streak to 11 after defeating the Tigers, the Cavaliers traveled to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex in Atlanta for their match against the Yellow Jackets.

The doubles point was extremely close, with Hopper and Montes winning 6-3 on the top court. Georgia Tech quickly fought back and overpowered Rodesch and Schulenburg on court two, defeating them 6-3. Ultimately, it came down to court three, where Dietrich and Kiefer faced Yellow Jackets senior Kechav Chopra and sophomore Elias Shokry. The match finished 6-6 and had to go to a tiebreak to determine the outcome. Dietrich and Kiefer fought hard and won the tiebreaker 7-4, clinching the doubles points for Virginia.

The singles started shortly after the doubles ended to keep the match going. Although it took a while for his doubles to come through, Dietrich flew through his singles on court four to win 6-1, 6-2, giving the Cavaliers their second point of the match.

In just a few minutes, Schulenburg also dominated in his match, winning 6-2, 6-3 to make the aggregate score 3-0, keeping Georgia Tech off the scoreboard. Courts two, five, and six were still in play, and it quickly became clear that one of these courts would win the decisive point for Virginia. It was only a matter of time to see who would do it.

Dahlberg redeemed himself from losing his singles match to Clemson and won the winning point for the Cavaliers, winning the match 7-6, 6-0 on court five. Kiefer finished just behind Dahlerg with a 6-3, 6-4 win on court six, and Montes gave Virginia its sixth point of the day by closing his singles match on court two with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Rodesch was the last to finish and complete the shutout, as his match was the most intense of them all. Rodesch faced No. 11 senior Andres Martin on the top court, and after the first set went to a tiebreaker, Rodesch was able to defeat Martin and win the first set. In the second set, he broke Martin's serve towards the end of the second set and won 6–4, securing the top court victory.

With the regular season over for Virginia, they can now look at the biggest games of the season, first the ACC Championships and later the NCAA Championships.

The conference championships rank first, with the Cavaliers taking the No. 1 seed with this seeding. Virginia gets a double bye and starts in the quarterfinals on Friday morning at 10 a.m. The ACC Championship will take place at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. The full bracket and seedings for the conference playoffs will be announced on Sunday. After seeing how the Cavaliers have performed against their conference opponents all season, it won't be surprising to see them go far and even win the ACC Championship.